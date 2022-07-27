MSU Women’s Basketball Will Spend Thanksgiving In Puerto Rico

STARKVILLE – The Mississippi State women’s basketball team will spend its Thanksgiving holiday in the Caribbean, competing in the Puerto Rico Clasico tournament in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Nov. 25-26.

The Bulldogs will play two games at the Puerto Rico Clasico tournament. State will tip things off against Georgetown on Nov. 25 before closing out the event against Nebraska on Nov. 26. Game times for the event will be made available at a later date.

When the programs meet in Puerto Rico, it will be the first time that Mississippi State has matched up against either Georgetown or Nebraska.

Mississippi State will make its second all-time trip to Puerto Rico for a holiday tournament. The Bulldogs last played on the Caribbean Island back in 2015 when the Bulldogs competed in the Puerto Rico Classic. In the classic, MSU went 3-0 with wins over Florida Gulf Coast, Western Michigan and SMU.

Nebraska, coached by Amy Williams, is coming off an impressive 24-9 campaign and an NCAA Tournament berth. In her seventh season leading her alma mater, Williams led the Cornhuskers to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2018. Nebraska returns all four of its leading scorers from last season in Jaz Shelley (13.1 ppg), Alexis Markowski (12.8 ppg), Isabelle Bourne (11.1 ppg) and Sam Haiby (11.0 ppg). As a team, the Cornhuskers ranked 10th nationally in points per game (77.8) and 27th in field goal percentage (44%).

The Hoyas, coached by James Howard in his sixth season at the helm, are coming off a 10-19 season. Georgetown averaged 60.1 points per game during the 2021-22 campaign and shot the ball at just a 39% clip.

Season ticket renewals are currently underway for the 2022-23 season. The deadline for season ticket renewals is Tuesday, August 16. Fans can renew season tickets online through their Dog Tag account at www.HailState.com/tickets or by calling the Mississippi State Athletic Ticket office at (662) 325-2600.

Following August’s renewal deadline, MSU will have an online seat upgrade period in September for renewed season ticket holders and those who have purchased new season tickets or made deposits. Information on single-game tickets and flex plans will be announced at a later date.

Season tickets for Mississippi State women’s basketball start at $85 for general admission and $150 for reserved seats.

Fans interested in spending their Thanksgiving in Puerto Rico should contact Jimmy Yu for more information via email atjimmy@athletics.msstate.edu. Fan packages will consist of tickets and ground transportation only; flights and lodging are not included.

For the most up-to-date information on the Bulldogs, follow MSU women’s basketball on Twitter, like them on Facebook and join them on Instagram by searching for “HailStateWBK.”