MSU NBA Summer League Primer: Friday, July 15

LAS VEGAS, Nevada – Mississippi State men’s basketball has nine players with the opportunity to shine at the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas from July 7-17 at the Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion.

Garrison Brooks (New York Knicks), Tyson Carter (Phoenix Suns), Aric Holman (Houston Rockets), Iverson Molinar (Milwaukee Bucks), Reggie Perry (Los Angeles Clippers), D.J. Stewart Jr. (San Antonio Spurs), Craig Sword (Washington Wizards), Quinndary Weatherspoon (Golden State Warriors) and Robert Woodard II (San Antonio Spurs) are all in action over the 11-day event.

The nine players in the 2022 NBA Summer League are tied for the second-most among SEC schools.

The ESPN family of networks (ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU) along with NBA-TV will televise all of action from Las Vegas. All 75 games will be streamed courtesy of the ESPN app. Fans can access a full TV schedule, box scores, game recaps and statistics online at www.NBA.com/summer-league/2022.

What’s On Tap: Friday’s Schedule

Pool Play – July 7-15; Championship Play – July 16 & 17

All Times Central

4 p.m. (ESPN2) – Los Angeles Clippers (Perry) vs. Utah Jazz

6 p.m. (ESPN) – Golden State Warriors (Weatherspoon) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

7 p.m. (NBA-TV) – Phoenix Suns (Carter) vs. Sacramento Kings

8 p.m. (ESPN2) – Washington Wizards (Sword) vs. Indiana Pacers

Notable Summer League Performances – Las Vegas

Thursday, July 14: Aric Holman nearly tallied a double-double with 10 points and seven rebounds for the Houston Rockets … D.J. Stewart Jr. and Robert Woodard II each scored eight points during starts for the San Antonio Spurs.

Wednesday, July 13: Reggie Perry started for the Los Angeles Clippers where he came away with 11 points, four rebounds and a steal. After three games, Perry is averaging 11.7 points on 50 percent shooting.

Quinndary Weatherspoon connected on all four of his shot attempts for Golden State to secure nine points. Over four appearances, Weatherspoon is averaging 10.8 points per game

Twitter and Instagram. Tyson Carter chipped in nine points and handed out three assists during Phoenix’s 105-78 win over Dallas … Reggie Perry notched seven points in 14 minutes for the Los Angeles Clippers.

Monday, July 11: D.J. Stewart Jr. and Robert Woodard II earned starts for the San Antonio Spurs against the Houston Rockets. The duo combined for 13 points, eight rebounds and two steals … Iverson Molinar scored his first points of the summer league and added three rebounds for the Milwaukee Bucks versus the Boston Celtics.

Sunday, July 10: Tyson Carter made it back-to-back games in double figures and provided a team leading 12-point effort for the Phoenix Suns versus the Washington Wizards. He was 4-of-8 shooting and drained both of his three-point attempts … Craig Sword hit all three of his shot attempts and all three of his free throws en route to nine points during the Wizards 97-72 victory over the Suns … Quinndary Weatherspoon secured 11 points and two assists for the Golden State Warriors during an 86-85 win over the San Antonio Spurs.

Saturday, July 9: Reggie Perry dialed up a team-leading 17 points on 6-of-9 from the floor and connected on both of his three-point attempts to spark the Los Angeles Clippers in a 94-76 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies … Aric Holman delivered a highlight reel dunk en route to five points, three rebounds and two blocks as the Houston Rockets won a 90-88 decision against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Friday, July 8: Tyson Carter was one of four players for the Phoenix Suns to reach double figures with 11 points on 5-of-10 shooting off the bench in a 104-84 win over the Los Angeles Lakers … D.J. Stewart turned in a solid all-around effort with seven points, six assists and four rebounds off the bench for the San Antonio Spurs in their opener against the Cleveland Cavaliers … Quinndary Weatherspoon filled the stats sheet with nine points, six rebounds, three assists and two steals for the Golden State Warriors in a matchup with the New York Knicks.

Thursday, July 7: Aric Holman was a spark off the bench for the Houston Rockets with eight points, two blocks and two rebounds. He hit on a pair of three-pointers in their opener versus the Orlando Magic.

Notable Summer League Performances – California Classic

Tuesday, July 5: Quinndary Weatherspoon scored a team-leading 14 points and added three rebounds for Golden State during his lone appearance at the California Classic.

The Mississippi State Athletic Ticket Office is accepting new season ticket deposits for just $50 for the upcoming the 2022-23 season. A new season ticket deposit will provide purchasers with the opportunity to secure their spot inside The Hump immediately following season ticket renewals. Current season ticket holders will receive a renewal information by the end of July from the ticket office.

Mississippi State’s 2022-23 non-conference schedule features a SEC/Big 12 Challenge matchup with TCU, a consensus top 25 preseason pick, on Saturday, January 28 at Humphrey Coliseum. The Bulldogs also have a return trip slated at Minnesota in December. State is joined by Georgia Tech, Marquette and Utah at the 2022 Fort Myers Tipoff from November 21-23.

The Maroon and White also has learned its 2022-23 SEC opponents. State will take on 2022 NCAA Tournament participants Alabama and Tennessee along with Missouri, Ole Miss and South Carolina in home-and-home series. The Bulldogs also will play host to Florida, Kentucky, LSU and Texas A&M at Humphrey Coliseum.

