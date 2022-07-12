MSU Men’s Hoops Signs Transfer Forward Tyler Stevenson

STARKVILLE – As the Bulldogs are in the midst of the second half of summer workouts, Mississippi State men’s basketball has received Athletic Scholarship Agreement (ASA) paperwork from Tyler Stevenson announced Tuesday.

Stevenson, a 6-8 forward from Columbus, Mississippi, is a graduate transfer. He played four seasons at Southern Miss where he started as a walk-on before he earned a scholarship leading into his sophomore season from Jay Ladner.

Stevenson piled up 1,203 points, 626 rebounds and 58 blocks in 99 career games. The 1,203 points is 26th and 626 rebounds is 16th in USM history. He is one of three USM players to rack up over 1,200 points and 600 rebounds during the 2000s.

“We are thrilled Tyler Stevenson will be joining our program,” head coach Chris Jans said. “Tyler is already an accomplished Division I player that will bring a wealth of experience and productivity from day one. We love his toughness, his physicality and the competitive demeanor he brings to our program.”

Stevenson connected on 52.1 percent (486-of-933) of his field goal attempts and 66.5 percent at the foul line (230-of-346) for the Golden Eagles. He amassed 65 of his 67 outings in double figures over the last three seasons highlighted by 16 performances of 20-plus points.

Stevenson’s career-high is 29 points against Southeastern Baptist (Jan. 19) in 2021-22 and at Rice (Feb. 6) in 2020-21.

Stevenson posted 18 double-doubles which included eight efforts of 20-plus points and 10-plus rebounds. He secured 13 games with multiple blocks on the defensive end.

Stevenson garnered 2021-22 All-Conference USA Honorable Mention status and was a Bailey Howell Trophy Finalist which is awarded to the state of Mississippi’s top collegiate player. He ranked among Conference USA’s leaders in points (14.5 – 13th), field goal percentage (49.3 – 3rd), 10-plus rebound games (10 – T-4th), rebounds (7.5 – 5th), double-doubles (9 – T-4th), 20-plus point games (7 – T-10th) and blocks (1.1 – 10th).

Stevenson posted a solid 2020-21 campaign where he was a fixture on the Conference USA leaderboard in points (14.1 – 12th), field goal percentage (52.3 – 3rd), rebounds (7.1 – 5th), 10-plus rebound games (5 – T-5th) and free throw percentage (67.3 – 15th).

Stevenson prepped at New Hope High School where he averaged 22.0 points and 9.4 rebounds per game during his senior season. His team made the 2017-18 Class 4A state semifinals, and he also played in the 2017-18 Mississippi-Alabama All-Star game.

The Mississippi State Athletic Ticket Office is accepting new season ticket deposits for just $50 for the upcoming the 2022-23 season. A new season ticket deposit will provide purchasers with the opportunity to secure their spot inside The Hump immediately following season ticket renewals. Current season ticket holders will receive a renewal information by the end of July from the ticket office.

Mississippi State’s 2022-23 non-conference schedule features a SEC/Big 12 Challenge matchup with TCU, a consensus top 25 preseason pick, on Saturday, January 28 at Humphrey Coliseum. The Bulldogs also have a return trip slated at Minnesota in December. State is joined by Georgia Tech, Marquette and Utah at the 2022 Fort Myers Tipoff from November 21-23.

The Maroon and White also has learned its 2022-23 SEC opponents. State will take on 2022 NCAA Tournament participants Alabama and Tennessee along with Missouri, Ole Miss and South Carolina in home-and-home series. The Bulldogs also will play host to Florida, Kentucky, LSU and Texas A&M at Humphrey Coliseum.

