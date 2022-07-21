MSU men’s hoops faces Marquette at Fort Myers Tip-Off

FORT MYERS, Florida – In four short months, Mississippi State men’s basketball will take on Marquette from the BIG EAST Conference to open the Fort Myers Tip-Off announced Thursday by tournament organizers.

Tip time between the Bulldogs and Golden Eagles is set for approximately 7:30 p.m. CT on Monday, November 21. The game will be televised nationally by FS1 with Georgia Tech and Utah start the event at 5 p.m. CT.

The two winners will square off during Wednesday’s championship game slated for approximately 7:30 p.m. CT on Wednesday, November 23. The consolation game will be held at 5 p.m. CT with both games carried by FS1.

Mississippi State and Marquette have only one prior meeting, an 89-62 decision in favor of the Golden Eagles, at the 2012-13 Maui Classic.

The Bulldogs knocked off Utah, 78-64, to punch their ticket to the 1995 NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 in their only meeting. Darryl Wilson (32 points, 7 rebounds, 3 steals) and Erick Dampier (21 points, 10 rebounds, 8 blocks) led the way for State.

A majority of the 29 meetings between Mississippi State and Georgia Tech came when the Yellow Jackets were SEC members through the 1963-64 season. The last time the two programs met on the hardwood was in 1974-75.

Marquette is coached by Shaka Smart who is coming off an NCAA Tournament appearance during his first season. Smart’s teams have averaged 22.4 wins per season and made nine NCAA Tournament trips over his 13 seasons as a head coach. His 2010-11 Virginia Commonwealth team won 28 games en route to the NCAA Final Four in Houston, Texas.

“We have drawn a high-quality opponent in Marquette led by a highly respected coach in Shaka Smart,” head coach Chris Jans said. “Coach Smart’s teams are always prepared and play extremely hard. The Fort Myers Tip-Off will help prepare us for the rigors of our season and our SEC schedule.”

As part of the Fort Myers Tip-Off, Mississippi State will play host to South Dakota from the Summit League on Thursday, November 17 at Humphrey Coliseum. A full non-conference home schedule will be announced at a later date.

The Mississippi State Athletic Ticket Office is now accepting season ticket renewals, and fans can purchase season tickets starting as low as $155. The deadline for season ticket renewals is Tuesday, August 16.

Mississippi State’s 2022-23 non-conference schedule features a SEC/Big 12 Challenge matchup with TCU, a consensus top 25 preseason pick, on Saturday, January 28 at Humphrey Coliseum. The Bulldogs also have a return trip slated at Minnesota in December. State is joined by Georgia Tech, Marquette and Utah at the 2022 Fort Myers Tipoff from November 21-23.

The Maroon and White also has learned its 2022-23 SEC opponents. State will welcome 2022 NCAA postseason participants Alabama, Florida, Kentucky, LSU, Tennessee and Texas A&M in addition to Missouri, Ole Miss and South Carolina to Humphrey Coliseum.

