MSU Basketball Season Ticket Renewal and Sales Process Underway

STARKVILLE – The anticipation and excitement continues to build for Mississippi State basketball under first-year coaches Chris Jans and Sam Purcell as the season ticket renewal process which began on Tuesday.

Fans can renew season tickets online through their Dog Tag account at www.HailState.com/tickets or by calling the Mississippi State Athletic Ticket office at (662) 325-2600. The deadline for season ticket renewals is Tuesday, August 16.

Following August’s renewal deadline, MSU will have an online seat upgrade period in September for renewed season ticket holders as well as those who have purchased new season tickets or made deposits. Information on single-game tickets and flex plans will be announced at a later date.

With excitement high for a new era of Bulldog basketball, hundreds of new season ticket deposits have been received for men’s and women’s basketball over the last few months. Fans who have already placed $50 deposits will be contacted with next steps in advance of the seat selection process which begins on Tuesday, September 13 and don’t need to do anything further at this time.

It’s not too late for fans to have the opportunity to buy season tickets. Season tickets are on-sale now and can be purchased by visitingwww.HailState.com/tickets. Fans who purchase season tickets before Friday, September 2 will have the opportunity to participate in the seat upgrade/selection process which starts on September 13.

Season tickets for Mississippi State men’s basketball start at only $155 for general admission seats or $275 for reserved seating locations. Women’s basketball season tickets start at only $85 for general admission and $150 for reserved seats.

Renovations are well underway at Humphrey Coliseum which will enhance and have a positive impact on the fan gameday experience.

Both programs have learned its 2022-23 SEC opponents. The men’s program will welcome 2022 NCAA postseason participants Alabama, Florida, Kentucky, LSU, Tennessee and Texas A&M to Humphrey Coliseum. The women’s team will play to host to defending national champion South Carolina. the reigning SEC Tournament champion Kentucky in addition to NCAA Tournament foes Tennessee and Ole Miss.

2022-23 Season Ticket Renewal Important Dates

July 19 – Renewals & New Sales Launch

August 16 – Renewal Deadline

September 2 – Deadline for New Sales to Participate in Seat Upgrade/Selection Process

September 13 – Seat Upgrade/Selection Process Begins

September 16 – Seat Upgrade/Selection Process Concludes

Visit www.HailState.com for the latest news and information on the basketball programs. Fans also can follow the program on its social media outlets by searching ‘HailStateMBK’ and ‘HailStateWBK’ on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.