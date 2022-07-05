MSU at the 2022 NBA Summer League – California Classic

Special to the Item

SAN FRANCISCO, California – Quinndary Weatherspoon, fresh off an NBA Championship with the Golden State Warriors, will start the NBA Summer League season on Saturday at the California Classic hosted by the Warriors.

The Warriors are scheduled to face the Sacramento Kings (Saturday – 6:30 p.m. CT – NBA-TV), Los Angeles Lakers (Sunday – 6:30 p.m. CT – NBA-TV) and Miami Heat (Tuesday – 2 p.m. CT – NBA-TV) over the four-day event at the Chase Center. All three games also will be streamed courtesy of the ESPN app.

Weatherspoon has seen action in 42 NBA games over three seasons with the Warriors and San Antonio Spurs. The Canton native piled up 25.3 points, 6.7 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 2.0 steals per contest during 20 appearances with Santa Cruz, the NBA G-League affiliate for the Warriors, in 2021-22.

At Mississippi State, Weatherspoon is one of three players to rack over 2,000 career points, sparked by 105 outings in double figures and 32 games of 20-plus points. He also sits among the program’s top 10 in steals (201 – 3rd), field goals made (704 – 4th), free throws made (413 – 5th) and three-pointers made (187 – 7th). Weatherspoon (2018, 2019) and Jarvis Varnado (2009, 2010) are State’s only two-time recipients of the Bailey Howell Trophy.

Following the California Classic, the NBA Summer League will turn its attention to Las Vegas from July 7-17 where all 30 franchises will compete after a three-day stop in Utah from July 5-7.

Garrison Brooks (New York Knicks), Aric Holman (Houston Rockets), D.J. Stewart Jr. (San Antonio Spurs), Craig Sword (Washington Wizards) and Robert Woodard II (San Antonio Spurs) have already been officially named to summer league rosters over the past week.

Tyson Carter, Iverson Molinar and Reggie Perry are expected to receive NBA Summer League roster invites in the near future. Molinar signed a free agent deal with the Milwaukee Bucks following the 2022 NBA Draft.

The ESPN family of networks will televise the action from Las Vegas via ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and the WatchESPN app. NBA-TV also is slated to carry games in Las Vegas. Fans can access a full TV schedule, box scores, game recaps and statistics online at www.NBA.com/summer-league/2022.

