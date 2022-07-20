Mississippi Lottery announces June transfer to the State, jackpot updated

JACKSON, MISS — The Mississippi Lottery Corporation completed its final transfer to the state for Fiscal year 2022, bringing the total to $121,570,750.80.

Counting the June transfer of $7,779,746.07, the MLC generated $80 million to assist with roads and bridges, plus $41,570,750.80 for the Education Enhancement fund during FY22. Total gross sales for FY22 exceeded $432 million.

In accordance with the Alyce G. Clarke Lottery Law, the MLC is required to transfer net proceeds within 20 days following the close of each calendar month. The first $80 million goes to Mississippi Department of Transportation projects; proceeds exceeding $80 million are earmarked for the Education Enhancement Fund.

All numbers contingent on annual financial audit.

With excitement growing nationwide, the Mega Millions® group has increased the jackpot in advance of tonight’s drawing to an estimated $555 million, with an estimated cash value of $316.9 million.

This is the fifth largest jackpot in Mega Millions history, with the largest jackpot reaching $1.537 billion in October 2018.

The jackpot for the Wednesday, July 20, Powerball® drawing is up to $101 million, with an estimated cash value of $58.7 million. Tonight’s drawings include the Mississippi Match 5 jackpot worth $238,000.