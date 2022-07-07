Michelle Barousse

Michele Elizabeth Walsdorf Barousse entered into eternal life on Sunday, July 3rd, 2022 at the age of 65. She was the devoted wife of 44 years to her beloved husband, the late Chuck Albert Barousse; loving mother of Matthew (Marlana), Mark, Josh, and Luke; proud Mère to 10 grandchildren. She is survived by her father, James “Jimmy” Lawton Walsdorf, and was preceded in death by her mother, the late Iris Cuny Walsdorf. She also leaves behind her siblings: Laurie Walsdorf, James “Jimmy” (Cynthia) Walsdorf, Christopher Walsdorf, and Kay (Kevin) Starr, many nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends.

Michele was a true matriarch and the glue which held her family together. She loved her boys and cherished her husband, whom she would have known for 50 years this past January. She also loved her Country, and above all things, she loved God. She worked diligently to instill holy and patriotic values in her children and grandchildren, a legacy that will continue for years to come.

Michele felt that the highest honor bestowed on her was being a mother. Michele was an exemplary role model to her children and was also subservient in her daily life, as exemplified in her sacrifice to stay at home to raise her boys while Chuck worked to support the family. Being a mother proved to be no easy task, especially with the dynamic duo of her twins, Mark and Josh, who tested Michele’s patience daily, if not minutely. On the contrary, Matt and Luke were perfect children and never upset her, not even once (as far as they can recall). As the boys grew older, Michele continued to set the example for them by volunteering for church, scouting, and community activities, along with returning to school to become a beautician. With this gifted skill, Michele loved to give back to others with free haircuts to family members and close friends.

In her later years, Michele was passionate about being a great Mère to her ten grandchildren. When she wasn’t helping to raise her grandkids, she would spend her free time quilting blankets for each grandchild. She was highly creative, and every quilt she made was uniquely customized for the recipient. Michele was also very passionate about politics. She was not afraid to tell anyone of her opinion on political topics, especially if they concerned her favorite politician, President Donald J. Trump. Because of this passion, she also immensely enjoyed volunteering at the local poll station. Although she could be highly opinionated, Michele was deep down an attentive listener and would go out of her way to make herself available to provide support when family and friends needed it the most. Michele always knew the perfect words to say at just the right time. She was an extraordinary woman, wife, mother, and Mère; and she will be forever missed by all those whom she leaves behind.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a funeral mass at 11:00 AM on Monday, July 11, 2022 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Poplarville, MS; Father John Noone will officiate the service. A reception will follow nearby at Three Lakes Manor (587 Cowart Holiday Rd, Poplarville, MS 39470).

The obituary and register book can be found at mcdonaldfh.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Jude Children’s Hospital (stjude.org/donate) and/or Tunnel to Towers Foundation (t2t.org/donate) in her memory would be greatly appreciated.

