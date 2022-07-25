MHP works fatal collision on Highway 63

On Monday, July 25, 2022, at approximately 5:57 am, the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Highway 63 in Jackson County.

A 2020 Ford F-250 driven by 47-year-old John Shoemake of Richton, MS, traveled south on Highway 63 when it collided with a 2013 Hyundai Sonata driven by 56-year-old Yvette Thomas of Moss Point, MS, traveling east on Highway 613. Yvette Thomas received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.

This crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.