MHP works fatal collision in Jackson County

On Thursday, June 30, 2022, at approximately 7:30 am, the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Highway 614 in Jackson County. A 2009 Chevrolet HHR driven by 47-year-old Carrie Gwen Drounette of Wilmer, AL, traveled west on Highway 614 when it collided with a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado driven by 44-year-old Michael Urban, of Moss Point, MS, traveling east on Highway 613. Carrie Drounette received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead. This crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.