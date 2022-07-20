MHP working fatal crash in Jackson County involving Pascagoula man

Published 4:25 pm Wednesday, July 20, 2022

By Special to the Item

On Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at approximately 1:30 am, the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Highway 613 in Jackson County. A 2014 Hyundai Elantra driven by Zachary Salisbury, 32, of Pascagoula, MS, was traveling south on Highway 613. The vehicle traveled off the roadway and overturned. Zachary Salisbury received fatal injuries from the crash. The cause of the crash is under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

