Men’s Tennis Earns ITA Academic Awards

STARKVILLE – Mississippi State men’s tennis enjoyed a successful season on the court, advancing to the NCAA Championship for the 11th consecutive season.

Matt Roberts’ Bulldogs also excelled academically and was selected as one of the ITA Division I Men’s All-Academic Teams on Monday. It marks the 14thstraight year that State’s men’s tennis team has been tabbed as an ITA All-Academic Team and 21st time overall since the 1999-2000 season.

The Bulldogs boasted a 3.68 team GPA for the year, earning a 3.73 in the fall semester and 3.62 in the spring. Men’s tennis had the highest GPA of any sport at Mississippi State in the fall and scored as the top male sport academically for the spring.

Additionally, six of the eight members of MSU’s roster this past season were named ITA Scholar Athletes by maintaining a grade point average of 3.5 or better.

Florian Broska and Gregor Ramskogler each attained a 4.0 GPA in both the fall and spring semesters. Nemanja Malesevic and Seth Richey also had perfect GPA’s in the fall and followed up with 3.75 GPA’s during the spring. Alberto Colas and Davide Tortora were also selected as scholar athletes.

Broska, the ITA Southern Region Senior Player of the Year, was also named to the CoSIDA Academic All District team and earned his master’s degree in information technology in May. It is the fifth time Broska has been awarded as an ITA Scholar Athlete in his career.

Colas, Ramskogler and Tortora have all earned ITA Scholar Athlete designations in each of the past three years while Richey has received the honor in back-to-back years.

For more information on the Bulldog men’s tennis program, visit HailState.com or search for “HailStateMT” on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.