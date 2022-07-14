Men’s Basketball Unveils 2022-23 Non-Conference Schedule

OXFORD, Miss. – Ole Miss men’s basketball has released its non-conference schedule for the upcoming 2022-23 season, head coach Kermit Davis announced on Thursday.

The non-conference slate includes four postseason teams from 2021-22, as well as four that finished within the NET top-100 by season’s end. However, that number does not include potential matchups at the high-powered ESPN Events Invitational in Orlando, which will feature several top squads alongside the Rebels.

“This is the most challenging non-conference schedule we have played to date,” Davis said. “We are very excited about our home matchups, which paired with a loaded field at the ESPN Events Invitational in Orlando will give us some outstanding opportunities before SEC play.”

Ole Miss opens the 2022-23 campaign at home on Nov. 7 vs. Alcorn State. The Rebels remain home to host Florida Atlantic on Nov. 11, NCAA Tournament team and defending SoCon champions Chattanooga on Nov. 15, and UT Martin on Nov. 18 before heading to Orlando and the ESPN Wide World of Sports at Disney World for the 2022 ESPN Events Invitational on Nov. 24-27.

The Rebels will be joined by Florida State, Memphis, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Seton Hall, Siena and Stanford in Orlando. Opponents, bracket and television designations will be released at a later date.

Ole Miss keeps the high-octane competition rolling upon its return from Orlando with a short trip up I-55 to take on Memphis on Dec. 3. Last season, the Rebels defeated the 18th-ranked Tigers, 67-63, in front of a sellout crowd at SJB Pavilion – which tied a program record fourth consecutive AP Top-25 victory for Ole Miss.

The Rebels return home for the remainder of its non-conference schedule, beginning with Valparaiso on Dec. 10 and followed by UCF on Dec. 14, Temple on Dec. 17 and North Alabama on Dec. 20. Ole Miss will have one remaining non-conference game in the middle of SEC season at Oklahoma State on Jan. 28 as part of the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.

Season tickets for the 2022-23 season are on sale now. Dates, times and TV assignments for both the non-conference and SEC seasons will be announced at a later date.

2022-23 Non-Conference Schedule

Nov. 7 – Alcorn State

Nov. 11 – Florida Atlantic

Nov. 15 – Chattanooga

Nov. 18 – UT Martin

Nov. 24-27 – ESPN Events Invitational (Orlando, FL)

Dec. 3 – at Memphis

Dec. 10 – Valparaiso

Dec. 14 – UCF

Dec. 17 – Temple

Dec. 20 – North Alabama

Jan. 28 – at Oklahoma State (SEC/Big 12 Challenge)

