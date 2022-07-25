Mega Millions jackpot rockets to $810 million

JACKSON, MISS. – Brisk nationwide sales have fueled a serious increase for Tuesday’s Mega Millions® drawing, pumping in an additional $20 million and driving the estimated jackpot to $810 million.

If won, it will be the third largest Mega Millions jackpot prize in the game’s history. The largest Mega Millions jackpot produced $1.537 billion winner in South Carolina in 2018.

Meanwhile, tonight’s Powerball® jackpot drawing is for an estimated $130 million, and Tuesday night’s Mississippi Match 5 estimated jackpot is worth $336,000.

Do you have the winning ticket?

Watch the Mega Millions drawing live on WJTV in Jackson, WXXV on the Gulf Coast, WCBI in Columbus, WMDN and WGBC in Meridian or WHLT in Hattiesburg, or go watch the live drawing on your computer or smartphone at the Mississippi Lottery website, www.mslottery.com.

Players also can check their numbers at retail locations or the lottery website.