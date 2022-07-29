MDOT projects underway in western Mississippi

YAZOO CITY, MISS. – Commissioner Willie Simmons, Central Transportation District, has announced updates to several Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) maintenance projects in western Mississippi.

“These projects are a major investment into the state’s infrastructure,” said Simmons. “We look forward to seeing these projects through that will greatly improve safety and efficiency throughout western Mississippi.”

Lottery-funded projects continue across district

In Bolivar County, a lottery-funded mill and overlay of eight miles of State Route 1 from Beulah to north Rosedale and overlay of 18 miles of State Route 8 from SR 1 to Cleveland, is moving along. Crews have finished the SR 1 part of the project and are finishing driveway pads and shoulder gravel placement along SR 8. The $7.3 million contract was awarded to APAC-Mississippi of Jackson. Remaining work is on track to be completed later this summer.

In Copiah County, a lottery-funded mill and overlay of 14 miles of U.S. Highway 51 from the Lincoln County line to south of State Route 28, 0.5 miles of State Route 850 from U.S. 51 to the end of state maintenance and 0.6 miles of State Route 848 from U.S. 51 to the end of state maintenance, will begin this month. The nearly $5 million project was awarded to Dickerson & Bowen of Jackson.

In Humphreys County, a lottery-funded mill and overlay of two miles of U.S. Highway 49 W from the five-lane section south of Belzoni to north of State Route 12 W recently began. The $3.2 million project was awarded to APAC-Mississippi and is expected to wrap up by winter 2022.

In Issaquena County, a lottery-funded mill and overlay of eight miles of State Route 16 from the beginning of state maintenance in Grace to the end of state maintenance in Rolling Fork will soon be underway. The $4.3 million project was awarded to APAC-Mississippi.

In Sharkey County, a lottery-funded project that calls for the overlay of 20 miles of U.S. Highway 61 from the Issaquena County line to Rolling Fork is underway. Crews have nearly completed 13 miles of the 20-mile overlay. The $6.1 million contract was awarded to APAC-Mississippi. Remaining work is on track to be complete this fall.

In Sunflower County, the state lottery and $250,000 in special funds from the legislature will overlay eight miles of State Route 3 from U.S. 49 W to U.S. 82 at Moorhead this month. The $2.8 million project was awarded to APAC-Mississippi and is expected to be completed fall 2022.

In Yazoo County, a lottery-funded overlay of 12 miles of State Route 433 from State Route 3 to U.S. Highway 49 is nearing completion. The $2.1 million project was awarded to Dickerson & Bowen and expected to be completed by the end of summer 2022.

Work underway on the Greenville Bypass

Work recently began on a project to construct nine miles of four-lane highway known as the U.S. Highway 82 Greenville Bypass from State Route 1 to Leland. Crews are currently constructing three of the box culverts, driving piles for the bridge at Kuhn Road and hauling borrow material on the north end of the project.

Other work includes clearing, constructing diversion channels, stockpiling materials and installing silt fence along the project site. The massive project’s contract amount is nearly $137 million and was awarded to Eutaw Construction of Madison. The estimated completion date is fall 2025.

Interstate 20 Frontage Road extension project nearing completion in Vicksburg

Work continues on the construction of the Interstate 20 south frontage road extension to U.S. Highway 80 in Warren County. The project includes bridge repairs to five bridges within the Vicksburg city limits.

The new I-20 frontage road extension bridge has been opened to traffic. Crews are continuing to work on the I-20 bridge railing. The project extends the existing south frontage road from Old Highway 27 to U.S. 80.

The $17.3 million contract was awarded to T.L. Wallace Construction, Inc. of Columbia. Work is expected to be completed spring 2023.

Interstate 55 overlay continues in Copiah County

A mill and overlay of 11 miles of Interstate 55 from the Lincoln County line to Hazlehurst is progressing in Copiah County. Crews have finished clearing along the interstate and have begun paving the mainline.

The $16.1 million contract was awarded to W.E. Blain & Sons of Mount Olive. The anticipated completion date is scheduled for spring 2023.

State Route 3 slide repair nears completion in Yazoo County

A slide repair project is nearing completion on State Route 3 approximately three miles north of Satartia in Yazoo County. All work has been completed and the project awaits final inspection.

The $986,250 contract was awarded to Key, LLC of Madison. Remaining work will be completed this summer.

U.S. 61 intersection improvements progress in Washington County

Intersection improvements are underway on U.S. 61 at Griffin Road, Stoneville Road, Elizabeth Road and Old U.S. 61. The contractor has completed all roadway construction. Remaining work includes the installation of signage and ITS components.

The $509,520 project was awarded to Webster Electric Company, Inc. of Collinsville. Work is on track to be completed by the fall.

District-wide striping operations underway

A project to place stripe and raised pavement markers on various routes throughout the district is underway. The $1.4 million contract was awarded to TRP Construction of Fort Worth, Texas. Remaining work is on track to be completed by the end of summer 2022.

U.S. 61 intersection improvements continue in Jefferson County

A project that provides improvements to the intersection of U.S. 61 and State Route 533 is underway in Jefferson County. Crews are currently working to construct the turn lanes on U.S. 61.

The $2.7 million project was awarded to G. Rayborn Contracting of Natchez. The project is anticipated to be completed this fall.

“I want to express my appreciation to the MDOT staff, the contractors and their employees for laboring daily in the unbearable heat,” said Simmons. “Motorists are reminded to slow down and be on high alert for roadside workers working to complete these projects as quickly and safely as possible.”

Work zones present new traffic patterns and configurations that may be unfamiliar to motorists. For information about how to navigate highway work zones safely, visit GoMDOT.com/drivesmartms.

For more information about these or other MDOT maintenance and construction projects, visit MDOTtraffic.com, download the free MDOT Traffic app or like and follow @MississippiDOT on Facebook and Twitter.