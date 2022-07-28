MDOT projects move forward in southwest Mississippi

MCCOMB, MISS. – Commissioner Tom King, Southern Transportation District, has announced updates to several Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) projects in southwest Mississippi.

“These infrastructure projects have a big impact on the traveling public, no matter the size of the job,” said Commissioner King. “Highway improvements increase safety and bolster commerce, which is crucial to rural and urban areas alike.”

Lottery-funded projects throughout the district

A $1.2 million project to overlay State Route 198 from west of Lumberton Road to U.S. Highway 98 in Marion County is complete. This project was awarded to Warren Paving, Inc.

A $1 million project to overlay State Route 583 from U.S. 98 to Sims Thornhill Road, State Route 27 from High School Drive to State Route 48, and State Route 585 from State Route 22 north one mile is complete in Walthall County. This project was awarded to Dickerson & Bowen Inc., of Brookhaven.

Bridge replacement project on State Route 198 in Marion County

A project to replace two bridges on S.R. 198 continues in Marion County. The first bridge is complete, and the deck for the second bridge has been poured. Crews are also building an intersection tying the roadway into U.S. Highway 98. Intersection and roadway paving will soon be underway.

This $8.9 million project was awarded to T.L. Wallace Construction, of Columbia. Due to COVID-related delays, it is now expected to be completed in late summer.

Mill and overlay projects in Lincoln County

A $2.8 million mill and overlay project on State Route 184 and State Route 583 in Lincoln County is underway. The project covers two portions of S.R. 184 stretching two miles from U.S. Highway 84 to U.S. Highway 51 (Natchez Ave.) and five miles from the beginning of state maintenance near Brookway Blvd. to U.S. 84 (Monticello Street). State Route 583 will be milled and overlayed from U.S. 84 to the end of state maintenance.

Crews will also place pavement markings on one mile of State Route 550 from U.S. 51 to the end of state maintenance. Crews will perform work at night.

This project was awarded to Dickerson & Bowen, Inc., of Brookhaven and is expected to wrap up early fall.

Overlay project on U.S. Highway 61 in Adams and Wilkinson counties nears completion

A project to overlay 11 miles of U.S. Highway 61 in Adams and Wilkinson counties is nearly complete except for the permanent striping, which will be placed in July. The overlay stretches from Doloroso to the Adams County line and from the Wilkinson County line to Kingston.

This $5.7 million project was awarded to W.E. Blain & Sons, Inc. of Mount Olive.

Overlay project on U.S. Highway 84 in Lawrence County completed

A project to overlay the Monticello Bypass, located on U.S. Highway 84 from Old Highway 27 east to SR 184, is now complete in Lawrence County. This $2.6 million project was awarded to Dickerson & Bowen, Inc.

Safety improvements and overlay project on State Route 13 in Simpson County completed

A project to improve driver safety along State Route 13 and overlay the roadway is now complete in Simpson County. This project stretches from State Route 28 to the Jefferson Davis County line. This $4.8 million project was awarded to W. E. Blain & Sons.

Highway work zones are meant to protect the traveling public and highway workers on the side of the road. Highway work zones can be found throughout the state and often present unfamiliar traffic conditions. Examples of common work zones found on Mississippi highways and a complete list of tips can be found at GoMDOT.com/drivesmartms.

For more information on MDOT maintenance and construction projects, visit MDOTtraffic.com, download the free MDOT Traffic app or like and follow @MississippiDOT on Facebook and Twitter.