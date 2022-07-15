MBI investigating officer involved shooting in Forrest County
Published 9:08 am Friday, July 15, 2022
JACKSON, Miss. – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is investigating an officer- involved shooting that occurred on Thursday, July 14, 2022, in Forrest County, on South Chancellor Avenue, near the Troop J substation in Hattiesburg, Mississippi.
MBI is currently assessing this critical incident and gathering evidence. Upon completing their investigation, agents will share their findings with the Attorney General’s Office.