MBI investigating officer involved shooting in Desoto County and another in Natchez

Published 3:01 pm Wednesday, July 20, 2022

By Special to the Item

JACKSON, Miss. – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, near Goodman Road in Horn Lake, Mississippi.

MBI is currently assessing this critical incident and gathering evidence. Upon completing their investigation, agents will share their findings with the Attorney General’s Office.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is also investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred on Monday, July 18, 2022, near Jackson Street and Martin Luther King Street in Natchez, Mississippi.

