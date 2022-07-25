MBI asking for help to locate missing teen

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered / Missing Child Alert for 15-year-old Shawmikia Kashetta Williams of Terry, MS, in Hinds County.

Shawmikia Kashetta Williams is described as a black female, five-foot seven-inches tall, weighing 276 pounds, with hazel eyes and black, curly hair.

Shawmikia Kashetta Williams was last seen Sunday, July 24, 2022, at about 11:00 am, near Interstate 55 north, wearing a blue T-shirt, black tights, and black shoes.

Shawmikia Kashetta Williams may be accompanied by an unknown black male and black female.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Shawmikia Kashetta Williams, contact the Copiah County Sheriffs Department at 601-894-3011.