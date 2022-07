MAC to host 67th annual wilder fitness multi-sports clinic

(CLINTON, MS) The Mississippi Association of Coaches will conduct the 67th Wilder Fitness Multi-Sports Clinic to Mississippi Coaches on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, through Friday, July 15, 2022, at the Sheraton Flowood Refuge Hotel & Conference Center located at 2200 Refuge Boulevard in Flowood. The media is cordially invited to attend the clinic. The following is a list of featured college coaches who are scheduled to appear at the 67th Wilder Fitness Multi-Sports Clinic (dates & times subject to change):

FOOTBALL: Dewayne Alexander, Tennessee Tech Head Coach (Thursday, July 14); Terry Bowden, Louisiana Monroe Head Coach (Thursday, July 14); Josh Heupel, Tennessee Head Coach (Wednesday, July 13)

BASKETBALL: Chris Jans, Mississippi State Men’s Head Coach (Wednesday, July 13 @ Tougaloo College); Sam Purcell, Mississippi State Women’s Head Coach (Thursday, July 14 @ Tougaloo College); Tomeika Reed, Jackson State Women’s Head Coach (Wednesday, July 13 @ Tougaloo College); Mo Williams, Jackson State Men’s Head Coach (Tuesday, July 12 @ Tougaloo College).

BASEBALL: Lane Burroughs, Louisiana Tech Head Coach (Wednesday, July 13); Dan Skirka, Murray State Head Coach (Thursday, July 14).

SOFTBALL: Natalie Poole, Memphis Head Coach (Thursday, July 14); David Martinez, Henderson State Head Coach (Wednesday, July 13).

A complete schedule is available on the MAC website.