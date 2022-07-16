LSP prison officers thwart drug smuggling attempt

BATON ROUGE, La. – Louisiana State Penitentiary correctional officers prevented drugs from getting to the prison population this morning. The search of a correctional officer as she arrived at work this morning resulted in the discovery of 16.89 ounces of methamphetamines , which were hidden in potato chip bags. Corrections investigators detained 53-year-old Alisa Plessy of Bay St. Louis, Mississippi.

West Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Deputies booked Plessy into the West Feliciana Parish Prison on the following charges; Possession With Intent to Distribute Schedule II Narcotics – La. R.S. 40:967 A1, and Introduction of Contraband into a Penal Institution – La. R.S. 14:402.

Plessy resigned prior to her arrest. She was a corrections Sergeant and had worked at Louisiana State Penitentiary since October 25, 2021. As this is an ongoing investigation, no further details are available at this time.