Lorraine Benjamin

A Celebration of Life for Lorraine J. Benjamin, age 88, of Picayune, MS, who passed away Wednesday, June 29, 2022, surrounded by her family and extended family of Whispering Pines, will be held Saturday, July 2, 2022, at 12:00 pm at McDonald Funeral Home Chapel.

Visitation will be Saturday, July 2, 2022 from 11:00 am until 12:00 pm at McDonald Funeral Home.

Burial will be in Memorial Gardens Cemetery under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

Rev. Bradley S. Aumann will officiate the service.

A native of New York, she was an amazing mother and loved by everyone whom she met. Lorraine loved her family, always had a sweet smile, and enjoyed the adventures of “Al”. She will forever be in our hearts. Lorraine was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Louis Burdick and Gertrude Schutts Burdick; her loving and devoted husband of 64 years, Albert E. Benjamin; daughter, Cheryl Benjamin Dalton; son, James “Jimmy” Benjamin; granddaughters, Kacie Gaude Ricca and Theresa Hollis Benjamin.

Left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Laurie (James) Gaude, Patti (Billy) Jones, and Ann “Annie” Clauss; grandchildren, Matthew (Samantha) Jones, Krista (Corey) Russo, Johnathan (Hayleigh) Jones, Jordan (Brooke) Gaude, Christian Edward Clauss, Jesse Clauss, Emma Clauss, and Christopher (Christina) Hollis; and great grandchildren, Jayden Jordan, Isabella “Bella” Jones, Ava Jones, Jaxon “Jax” Ricca, Brody Russo, Payton Russo, Emile Lucas, Shawna Lucas, Madison Moore, Nicholas Moore, Cole Hollis, and C.J. Hollis.

Contributions may be made to Whispering Pines, 174 Cliff Mitchell Road, Picayune, MS 39466