“Let the Church Live Loud” provides inspiration
Published 12:12 pm Saturday, July 2, 2022
By Jan Miller Penton
This morning as I sat quietly with the Lord contemplating all the things happening in the world and around the globe the lyrics to this song made popular by the Newsboys came to me. I have always loved the song, but this morning when I listened on YouTube it seemed perfect.
The entire song is packed with inspiration, but what touched me this morning were these words:
In this time of desperation
When all we know is doubt and fear
There is only one foundation
We believe, we believe
So let our faith be more than anthems
Greater than the songs we sing
And in our weakness and temptations
We believe, we believe
Let the lost be found and the dead be raised
In the here and now, let love invade
Let the church live loud, to our God we’ll say
We believe, we believe
And the gates of hell will not prevail
For the power of God, has torn the veil
Now we know Your love will never fail
We believe, we believe
Times have changed in our land seemingly overnight with the recent decision by the Supreme Court to return to the states the right to decide the abortion issue for themselves. Although many of us rejoice at this decision, we must now realize the challenges that will come for many who may not agree with the high court’s ruling.
It would be tragic if we, the people of God, miss this opportunity to love and encourage those who may be feeling stunned and upset by this decision. Those of us who have prayed for this day need to follow through with compassion and love to people of all ages who may be dealing with an unplanned pregnancy. I know this is a delicate topic, but the only way for healing to take place is for the church to step up.
For those of us who are not in a position of authority to make changes, it behooves us to pray for our leadership to move swiftly and decisively to put our money where our mouth is. All the babies that will now be born will need homes if their parents are unable are unwilling to raise them. They will need and deserve no less than the best we can do as a society and as individuals.
I usually have an opinion on most things, and I’ll be the first to acknowledge that I am not always right. There is so much about this topic that I don’t know, but I am very sure that this is a moment in the life of our nation that needs not words, but action from all of us who believe that every child has a right to live.