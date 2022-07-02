“Let the Church Live Loud” provides inspiration

By Jan Miller Penton

This morning as I sat quietly with the Lord contemplating all the things happening in the world and around the globe the lyrics to this song made popular by the Newsboys came to me. I have always loved the song, but this morning when I listened on YouTube it seemed perfect.

The entire song is packed with inspiration, but what touched me this morning were these words:

In this time of desperation

When all we know is doubt and fear

There is only one foundation

We believe, we believe

So let our faith be more than anthems

Greater than the songs we sing

And in our weakness and temptations

We believe, we believe

Let the lost be found and the dead be raised

In the here and now, let love invade

Let the church live loud, to our God we’ll say

We believe, we believe

And the gates of hell will not prevail

For the power of God, has torn the veil

Now we know Your love will never fail

We believe, we believe

Times have changed in our land seemingly overnight with the recent decision by the Supreme Court to return to the states the right to decide the abortion issue for themselves. Although many of us rejoice at this decision, we must now realize the challenges that will come for many who may not agree with the high court’s ruling.

It would be tragic if we, the people of God, miss this opportunity to love and encourage those who may be feeling stunned and upset by this decision. Those of us who have prayed for this day need to follow through with compassion and love to people of all ages who may be dealing with an unplanned pregnancy. I know this is a delicate topic, but the only way for healing to take place is for the church to step up.

For those of us who are not in a position of authority to make changes, it behooves us to pray for our leadership to move swiftly and decisively to put our money where our mouth is. All the babies that will now be born will need homes if their parents are unable are unwilling to raise them. They will need and deserve no less than the best we can do as a society and as individuals.

I usually have an opinion on most things, and I’ll be the first to acknowledge that I am not always right. There is so much about this topic that I don’t know, but I am very sure that this is a moment in the life of our nation that needs not words, but action from all of us who believe that every child has a right to live.