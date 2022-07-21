Keesler Federal donates backpacks and school supplies for 6,500 coast kindergarteners

BILOXI, Miss. (July 20, 2022) – Mississippi Gulf Coast kindergarteners will start the 2022-23 school year off with needed school supplies thanks to Keesler Federal Credit Union.

The not-for-profit financial cooperative once again is sponsoring Backpacks for Bright Futures, donating backpacks, and needed school supplies to kindergarten students. The credit union distributed 6,500 backpacks and supplies today to 16 public school districts located in Hancock, Harrison, Jackson, Pearl River, Stone, and George Counties.

Keesler Federal began the program in 2019 and now four years later it has provided backpacks and supplies to more than 26,000 public school kindergarteners.

The distribution was held at the Mississippi Gulf Coast Coliseum and Convention Center in Biloxi, with each district picking up supplies at an assigned time. Each district will determine when to distribute supplies to students. Keesler Federal team members helped load thousands of boxes into vehicles. The supplies include a clear backpack as well as scissors, markers, construction paper, glue sticks, erasers, etc.

“Purchasing needed school supplies can be a financial burden for families, and that is especially true in economic times with rising costs,” said Andy Swoger, Keesler Federal President and CEO. “These incoming kindergarteners are eager and excited about beginning school and we want to make sure they have the tools to properly start their educational journey.

“The feedback over the last three years from educators and parents has been incredibly positive and extremely gratifying. Keesler Federal strongly believes in supporting the communities we serve, and Backpacks for Bright Futures certainly is one of our most important giveback programs.”

The program has been so successful that Keesler Federal is expanding Backpacks for Bright Futures into other markets. New areas to be added this year include Jackson (Jackson Public Schools, Canton, Clinton, Hinds County and Pearl), Hattiesburg (Hattiesburg, Petal, Forrest County and Lamar County), and Jefferson Parish Schools in Louisiana.

Jefferson Parish Schools is the 98th largest school district in the United States, and includes Metairie, Kenner, Harvey, Marrero, as well as other communities.

The expansion will more than double Keesler Federal’s Backpacks for Bright Futures program, with more than 14,800 backpacks and supplies distributed throughout the 26 school districts.

“I cannot think of a stronger mission than helping our children as they start school and their education progress,” Swoger said.

