Joria Miller Lee, 93, joined heaven’s choir July 26,2022. She was born June 30, 1929, in the small community of Flat Top near Picayune, Mississippi, to the late Ralph and Hester Smith Miller. Siblings were Joyce Miller Gruich, Ema Jean Miller Schory and Gary O’Neal Miller.

After graduation from Picayune Memorial High School, Joria worked as a law assistant to Mr. Robert Stein. On September 23, 1949 she married the love of her life, Lecil Lystra Lee, who passed away on April 23, 2017. Their marriage of more than 67 years provided a wonderful Christian upbringing and instilled love of God, respect for others, responsibility, and moral character to their four children, seven grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. She is survived by her children and their spouses: Kathy Lee Dyess (Dwight), Wallace Keith Lee (Debbie), Kerry Don Lee (Tammy), and Kendall Otis Lee (Tondra).

Involvement in both Union Baptist Church, Caesar, MS, and First Baptist Church, Yazoo City, MS, was a mainstay of the Lee family. Both Lecil and Joria were Sunday School teachers; Joria played the organ, sang in the choir and with quartets, and organized Vacation Bible Schools and Christmas pageants. Lecil and Joria were instrumental in starting and sustaining the FBC summer youth mission trips beginning with the 1969 trip to West Virginia. Bus Driver Lecil and organizer Joria helped many find joy in ministering to others. Numerous youth mission, B.A.L.L. Club and Centrifuge trips followed; building and Mission trips to Belize, Mexico, Honduras, and other Central American countries were also a part of the couple’s effort to spread the Word of God.

A strong alto, Joria was a faithful and important member of the choir. As a Sunday School Teacher and BMA (Bible Memorization) listener, she influenced and mentored many of the youth at FBC. Multi-talented, she was often called upon to sew costumes, paint backdrops, decorate for holidays, and help produce many cantatas, plays, dramatic productions, and musical reviews, both at church and at the Triangle Community Center.

Joria also worked at Main St. School as a secretary, as the Financial Secretary at FBC and at the Yazoo Florist for many years.

Joria discovered a natural talent for art and began oil painting. Additionally, ceramics captured her interest and she produced numerous pieces, including nativity sets, Christmas trees, villages, and decorative items. Many friends and family have been the recipients of her beautiful work.

Realizing that she enjoyed baking and decorating cakes, Joria began a home business, providing wedding, anniversary, birthday and special occasion cakes. A perfectionist, especially with the wedding cakes, she strived to make sure the bride would be delighted with her creation.

Both Lecil and Joria enjoyed traveling—visiting friends and family, exploring the beauty of our country, cruising the oceans, and experiencing the culture and history of foreign countries.

Blessed with seven grandchildren—Brian Lee (Scarlet), Daniel Lee (Candy), Jeffrey Lee (Madeline), Laura Lee Hale (Nathan), Kelsey Lee, Walker Dyess, and David Lee—both Lecil and Joria reveled in their accomplishments—attending numerous sports events, band concerts, dance recitals, plays, graduations and weddings. Great-grandchildren—Ayden White, Noah Salters, Madison Salters, Collin Lee, Nicolas Lee, Alice Elizabeth Hale, Elijah Lee Hale, Emma Jo Lee, CJ Lee, Kerry Lee, and Emaline Nunn were a special delight, doted on and celebrated at every turn. Holidays in Yazoo were always filled with family, great food (especially Joria’s gumbo and pound cakes), jokes, family tales, and above all love.

Additionally, we appreciate the support and care from Lacey Bowman, Pam Vancleave Dorman, Nikki Woods, Tiffany Cohea, Kallie Ketchum, Bonita Collins, Maegan Lampley, Dr. Heath Scott and the staff of Adoration Hospice.

Joria Lee will always be in our hearts, and her love of God, her family, friends and community will remind us to treasure the things that matter–love and serve God, cherish family and friends.

“Her children arise up and call her blessed. Her husband also, and he praiseth her.” Proverbs 31

Service:

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 780, Yazoo City, MS 39194.