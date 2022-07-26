The Lord is my Shepherd.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 30, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at Bethlehem Baptist Church. Pastor Louis Thomas will officiate at the service.

Jereni Lashay McDonald Smith fondly known as “Reni” was born September 30, 1982 to Terrilyn Jackson & Jimmy McDonald.

She accepted Christ at an early age at Pleasant Valley Missionary Baptist Church under leadership of Rev. Louis Thomas.

On Thursday, July 21, 2022 God sent his angel to bring a precious flower home to get her rest at the age of 39 in Jackson, MS.

To know Reni was to love her and all who knew her loved her.

She leaves to cherish her memories including her parents Jimmie McDonald and Terrilyn Jackson (Jimmy); her siblings, James Crawford (Keisha), Cleopatra Jones (Gerald), Robert Smith Jr. (Crystal) Jimmie Jones, Henry Jones and Julius McDonald; her uncle, Lester Jackson; her aunt, Ruby Whitehead; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Interment will be in the New Palestine Cemetery. Entrusted to Brown’s Funeral Home

Face covering will be observed at the services.