James Fleming

A native of Nicholson, MS, he served in the Army National Guard. James was on the board of the GPA, where he was a Past President. He had served on the board of the Hilda Hoffman Historical Society. James was the only recipient of the Emerson Award by the National Association of Realtors in Pearl River County. He retired as Owner of Mississippi Land and Home Sales. James was a member of Roseland Park Baptist Church, where he had served as a deacon. He will be truly missed by all who knew and loved him.

He was preceded in death by his parents, R. E. “Rose” Fleming and Ethel Mitchell Fleming; and his son, James Russell Fleming.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Mary Farrar Fleming; daughters, Stacy Babb, Emily Landry and her husband, Nick, and Kitty Wong; grandchildren, Paige Jordan and her husband Jeremy, and Sean Davis; great grandchildren, Baileigh Jordan, Kloie Jordan, and Brayden Davis; his sister, Ruth Fleming and her husband Jimmy Brand; sister in law, June Crider; Stacy’s mother, Polly Varnado Cramer; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

