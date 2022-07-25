Jackson man sentenced to 25 years in prison for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine

Jackson, Miss. – A Jackson man was sentenced to 300 months in federal prison for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine, announced U.S. Attorney Darren LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Brad L. Byerley with the Drug Enforcement Administration.

According to court documents, beginning as early August 1, 2017, and continuing until April 2019, communications between Elbert Silas, 44, and his codefendants were intercepted wherein they negotiated and conducted sales of methamphetamine throughout the state of Mississippi, from as far as Aberdeen to Biloxi. Surveillance, confidential source information and additional intercepted communications revealed that Silas and his codefendants also distributed heroin.

The case is the result of an extensive investigation, dubbed “Drama Queen,” which began as an operation targeting illegal drug trafficking in the central Mississippi area. “Drama Queen” is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) investigation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level drug traffickers, money launderers, gangs, and transnational criminal organizations that threaten the United States by using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach that leverages the strengths of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies against criminal networks.

The case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration, Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco Firearms and Explosives, Hinds County Sheriff’s Department, Richland Police Department, Biloxi Police Department, Jones County Sheriff’s Office and the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics.