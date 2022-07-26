ICC releases 2022 Volleyball schedule

FULTON, Miss. – First-year head coach Annie McGregor announced her squad’s 2022 volleyball schedule which opens in late August and features nine home matches, including an exhibition match against Frontier, Illinois Community College on Aug. 16 at the Davis Event Center in Fulton.

The Indians open the season with six straight road matches: Southeastern Illinois College and Frontier (Aug. 20), Southeastern Illinois and Wabash Valley (Ill.) College (Aug. 21), Bevill State (Ala.) Community College (Aug. 23) and Mississippi University for Women (Sept. 6)

A rivalry will be renewed when ICC hosts Pearl River Community College (Sept. 7) for its first home match of the season in non-region play.

The Indians will participate in the MUW Owl Invitational (Sept. 10-11) and Wallace State Fall Bash (Sept. 23-24).

ICC will open region play with a home match against Northwest Mississippi Community College (Sept. 17) and will host Pearl River (Sept. 27) with return trips to Northwest (Oct. 21) and Pearl River (Oct. 25) to wrap up regional play.

Other home matches include Champions Christian (Ark.) College (Sept. 30), Bevill State (Oct. 5), Southeastern Baptist College (Oct. 10), MUW (Oct. 17), and the regular season finale will be against Lawson State (Ala.) Community College (Oct. 28).

The Region 23 Tournament will be Oct. 29 at the site of the team that had the best regional record.

For the complete 2022 ICC Volleyball schedule, visit LetsGoICC.com.

Link to 2022 Schedule >>> https://letsgoicc.com/ sports/wvball/2022-23/schedule