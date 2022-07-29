Herman Elfer

Celebration of Life Visitation Services for Herman A. Elfer Jr., age 72, of Picayune, MS who passed away Thursday, July 21, 2022 will be held on Saturday, August 6, 2022 from 2:00 pm until 6:00 pm at McDonald Funeral Home.

A native of New Orleans, LA, he was the owner and operator of Audubon Exterminators Pest Control for over 20 years. Herman was dearly loved by all of his family and friends and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Herman A. Elfer Sr. and Eunice Bergeron Elfer; grandson, Garrett Warnock; sister, Sharleen Rumore; brother, Whitney Elfer; and first wife, Norma Jean Fuller.

Left to cherish his memory are his devoted wife of over 43 wonderful years, Gloria “Sue” Bertucci Elfer; loving father of Herman P. Elfer, George Gardner IV (Priscilla), Jennifer Gardner Vivoni (John); Melissa Elfer Sherrill (John), Stephanie Elfer Warnock (Darrell); devoted grandfather of Lacey, Katelyn, Shelbie, Ashton, Nicholas, Cameron, Keegan, Connor, Cayden, Bella, George, and Grace; loving great grandfather of Trey, Karlie, Tay, Kenzi, and Kamari; loving brother of Tracey Garland, Terri Sanders, Wayne Elfer, and Johnny Rivers.

