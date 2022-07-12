Health officials: Don’t delay back to school immunizations

JACKSON, Miss. – While it seems that the school year just ended, the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) reminds parents not to wait until the last minute for back-to-school immunizations. Mississippi state law requires children to be immunized against childhood diseases to enter public or private school, Head Start or daycare.

More than 99 percent of all students entering kindergarten in Mississippi are up to date on their immunizations, protecting them – and others who cannot be vaccinated – against potentially deadly diseases.

“There are many options for where to get your vaccinations now, including private medical providers, retail pharmacies and county health departments,” said MSDH State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers. “Regardless of where you have your child vaccinated, it’s incredibly important to make sure they are up to date on their immunizations. It is the best protection for your child and those around them.”

There are required vaccinations for first-time school entry in Mississippi as well as a requirement for 7th grade entry. Parents must provide the school with a Certificate of Immunization Compliance (Form 121) prior to school entry.

Form 121 can be obtained from your child’s immunization provider, but the MSDH now offers a convenient way for parents to check their child’s immunizations record online and print out the required Form 121 or download the document to send to the school.

MyIR Mobile is an online portal that gives users access to their official state immunization records based. MyIR Mobile allows users to not only see their own immunization records, but to also add family members to their profiles to see if their child is up-to-date or needs their next vaccination. If none are needed, a certified Form 121 can be downloaded or printed.

MyIR Mobile requires identity verification through a phone number or email address to keep records safe and secure. Only immunization records of Mississippi residents are accessible through this program. MyIR Mobile is available at www.MyIRMobile.com.

Most county health department clinics are offering special fast track immunization clinics ahead of the back-to-school rush. Call your local county health department for dates and times of these special clinics.

Parents of newborns and young children see the required immunization schedule at MSDH.ms.gov/immunizations. Recommended vaccinations for adolescents and teens include those against meningococcal disease and HPV.

