Head-On Crash in Lacombe Leaves Two Dead another Seriously Injured

Lacombe – On Sunday, July 10th, 2022 shortly after 3:00 am, Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L responded to a fatal two-vehicle head-on crash on US 190 near Dresden Dr. in St. Tammany Parish. The crash has claimed the lives of Lacombe residents, 33-year-old Shaunna Bickham and 58-year-old Bernard Palmer.

The initial investigation led Troopers to determine that Bickham was driving a 2011 Nissan Altima west on US 190. Palmer was in the front passenger seat. Witness reports indicated that Bickham entered the eastbound lane in an attempt to pass another vehicle. After entering the eastbound lane, Bickham’s vehicle crash head-on into a 2017 Infiniti Q50.

Bickham and Palmer were unrestrained and sustained fatal injuries in the crash. Both were pronounced deceased on the scene. The driver of the Infiniti was properly restrained and sustained serious injuries. She was transported to an area hospital for treatment. As part of the ongoing investigation, blood samples will be collected from both drivers for toxicological analysis.

Speed, impairment, distractions and lack of seatbelt continue to represent contributing factors in crashes investigated by the Louisiana State Police. These preventable crashes often have life altering consequences for all parties involved. Please speak to your loved ones about the importance of safe decisions while driving.