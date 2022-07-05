Gwendolyn Rose

Funeral Services for Gwendolyn Walker Buckley Rose, age 98, of Picayune, MS, who passed away Thursday, June 30, 2022, will be held Friday, July 8, 2022, at 11:00 am at New Palestine Baptist Church.

Visitation will be Friday, July 8, 2022 from 10:00 am until 11:00 am at New Palestine Baptist Church.

Burial will be in New Palestine Cemetery under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

Rev. R.T. Buckley will officiate the service.

A native of Picayune, MS, she was a Hairdresser and a member of New Palestine Baptist Church .

She was preceded in death by her parents, R.T. Buckley, Sr. and Maude Williams Buckley; her husband, Leon J. Rose; her sons, Lewis Byron Bilbo and Tommy Lee Rose; her sister, Margie Muro; her brothers, Billy Buckley, J.P. Buckley, Harper Buckley, and Richard Buckley.

Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Melynda Walker (Max) Moseley; her daughter-in-law, Cindy McCraney Rose; her sons, Bobby Joe (Diane) Rose and Billy Wayne Rose; her 9 grandchildren, Scott Bilbo, Aaron (Jessica) Bilbo, Angela (Philip) Slack, Brandon Rose, Jennifer Norris, Jeremy (April) Rose, Jessica (Justin) Dalton, Jamie (Ryan) Calcote, Sarah Moseley (Nicolas) Gelabert, Daniel (Allison) Moseley, and Adam (Shemuel) McCraney; her 20 great grandchildren; and her brother, R.T. Buckley, Jr..

