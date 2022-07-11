Gulf Coast leads MACCC with 82 NJCAA All-Academic student-athletes

Published 3:29 pm Monday, July 11, 2022

By Special to the Item

PERKINSTON —Mississippi Gulf Coast ranked 10th among all community colleges in total number of awardees in the NJCAA All-Academic Student-Athlete Awards with 82.

 

Gulf Coast led all MACCC schools in honorees and had 29 named to the First Team, which requires a perfect 4.0 GPA. There were 25 Bulldogs on the Second Team (3.80-3.99) and 28 on the Third Team (3.60-3.79).

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

 

The MGCCC Athletic Department’s efforts in the classroom are overseen by Athletic Academic Advisor Julie Newell.

 

NJCAA All-Academic First Team (4.0 GPA) members: softball’s Grace Allgood (So., Hurley/East Central), softball’s Aislynn Andrews (So., Poplarville/Poplarville), women’s tennis’s Bayley Askin (Fr., St. Martin/St. Martin), women’s soccer’s Leah Bennett (So., Cape Town, South Africa/Mondeor), baseball’s Jonathan Burn (Fr., Wiggins/Stone), football’s Andrew Butler (Fr., Wayne N.J./DePaul Catholic), softball’s Akira Causey (Fr., Meridian/Southeast Lauderdale), women’s tennis’s Ashleigh Chelette (So., Vancleave/Vancleave), football’s Ray Frazier (So., Gulfport/St. Patrick), women’s tennis’s Abigail Garman (Fr., Diamondhead/Hancock), men’s soccer’s Ivan Gonzalez (Fr., Olive Branch/Center Hill), women’s soccer’s Cheyenne Hendrix (So., Corinth/Corinth), men’s soccer’s Pacey Johnson (Fr., Hattiesburg/Oak Grove), softball’s Jovi Jones (Fr., Batesville/Magnolia Heights), softball’s Kristian Jones (So., Southaven/DeSoto Central), golf’s Chase Kaiser (Fr., Natchez/Cathedral), women’s soccer’s Evelyn Kimball (Fr., Poplarville/Poplarville), softball’s Kat Knight (So., Tupelo/Tupelo), women’s soccer’s Brianna Lee (So., Perkinston/Stone), men’s soccer’s Hyungjoon Lee (Fr., Suwon, South Korea/Dongbuk), women’s soccer’s Katelyn Lutkins (Fr., Biloxi/D’Iberville), women’s soccer’s Olivia Palisi (So., Diamondhead/Hancock), men’s soccer’s Brycen Phillips (Fr., Wiggins/Stone), golf’s Hayden Russell (So., Gautier/Gautier), football’s Philip Short (So., Flowood/Madison-Ridgeland Academy), men’s soccer’s Seongbin Son (Fr., Seoul, South Korea/Guhyun), women’s basketball’s Alisha Tucker (So., McComb/McComb), softball’s Lizzie Weems (Fr., Bay St. Louis/Bay), women’s soccer’s Brookelynn Willis (Fr., St. Martin/St. Martin).

 

NJCAA All-Academic Second Team (3.80-3.99 GPA) members: football’s Jashon Baker (So., Tylertown/Tylertown), men’s soccer’s Fabien Barker (So., Madison/Madison Central), golf’s David Beard (Fr., Madison/Madison Central), women’s soccer’s Kate Bertolino (Fr., Ocean Springs/Vancleave), football’s George Caratan (So., Pacific Palisades Calif./St. Thomas More), softball’s Emaleigh Coates (So., Lucedale/George County), softball’s Madisyn Cobbs (Fr., Oxford/Lafayette), baseball’s Matthew DeLano (So., Biloxi/Biloxi), men’s soccer’s Declan Dillistone (Fr., Laurel/West Jones), baseball’s Dylan Fontan (So., Biloxi/St. Patrick), men’s tennis’s Clay Fudge (So., Madison/Madison Central), football’s Jonathan Harris (Fr., Hattiesburg/Petal), men’s soccer’s Adam Holland (So., Moss Point/Resurrection), women’s soccer’s Hannah Holliman (So., Lakeshore/Hancock), football’s Carlos Johnson (Fr., Jackson/Terry), men’s soccer’s Ronaldo Lopez (Fr., Gautier/Gautier), football’s Robert McDaniel (So., Jackson/Terry), women’s soccer’s Landu Mprioteli (So., Stuttgart Germany/Robert Bosch Schule), women’s soccer’s Alyssa Palisi (So., Diamondhead/Hancock), women’s soccer’s Hannah Salter (So., Olive Branch/Lewisburg), softball’s Kaydee Smith (Fr., D’Iberville/D’Iberville), men’s soccer’s Parker Stephens (Fr., Hattiesburg/Oak Grove), men’s soccer’s Ashton Taylor (So., Olive Branch/Center Hill), women’s basketball’s Ayanna McNairy (So., Brookhaven/Brookhaven), football’s Chandler Williams (Fr., Ridgeland/Ridgeland).

 

NJCAA All-Academic Third Team (3.60-3.79 GPA) members: softball’s K.K. Agner (So., Horn Lake/Magnolia Heights), football’s Kylen Armstead (Fr., Starkville/West Point), men’s tennis’s Kyle Bond (Fr., Wiggins/Stone), softball’s Kate Brannan (Fr., Enterprise/Enterprise), women’s soccer’s Katie Brown (So., Picayune/Home School), softball’s Kennedy Brown (Fr., Southaven/Northpoint Christian), baseball’s Kade Carpenter (Fr., Vancleave/Vancleave), football’s George Drake (Fr., Jackson/Madison-Ridgeland Academy), men’s tennis’s Anderson Dulaney (So., Long Beach/Long Beach), football’s A.J. Edwards (So., Madison/Germantown), golf’s Alessio Graziani (Fr., Johannesburg, South Africa/Beaulieu College), baseball’s Alec Hardy (So., Wiggins/Stone), men’s soccer’s Jarrean Hoskins (Fr., Clinton/Clinton), women’s soccer’s Bayleigh Jones (Fr., Hurley/East Central), softball’s Laurel Ladner (Fr., Long Beach/Long Beach), football’s Keenan Landry (Fr., Jennings La./Jennings), softball’s Chloe Litchfield (Fr., Enterprise/Enterprise), softball’s Alyssia Little (So., Brandon/Brandon), baseball’s Brendan McCauley (So., Gulfport/Harrison Central), men’s soccer’s Nathaniel Mink (Fr., Long Beach/Long Beach), football’s Ishmael Naylor (Fr., DeKalb/Kemper County), football’s Josiah Perryman (Fr., Madison/Madison Central), baseball’s Preston Ratliff (So., Slidell, La./Northshore), baseball’s Luke Reed (So., Louisville, Ky./Holy Cross), softball’s Haylee Sidaway (So., Biloxi/St. Martin), softball’s Abby Vance (So., Calhoun City/Calhoun City), football’s Dylan Wasson (Fr., Madison/Germantown), men’s soccer’s Xavier Wright (Fr., Pascagoula/Resurrection).

 

NJCAA All-Academic Student-Athlete Awards

Name                           Team                        Award

Grace Allgood              Softball                      First

Aislynn Andrews          Softball                      First

Bayley Askin                Women’s Tennis         First

Leah Bennett                Women’s Soccer         First

Johnathan Burn            Baseball                     First

Andrew Butler              Football                     First

Akira Causey                Softball                      First

Ashleigh Chelette         Women’s Tennis         First

Ray Frazier                  Football                     First

Abigail Garman            Women’s Tennis         First

Ivan Gonzalez              Men’s Soccer              First

Cheyenne Hendrix        Women’s Soccer         First

Pacey Johnson              Men’s Soccer              First

Jovi Jones                     Softball                      First

Kristian Jones               Softball                      First

Chase Kaiser                Golf                           First

Evelyn Kimball            Women’s Soccer         First

Kat Knight                   Softball                      First

Brianna Lee                  Women’s Soccer         First

Hyungjoon Lee             Men’s Soccer              First

Katelyn Lutkins            Women’s Soccer         First

Olivia Palisi                 Women’s Soccer         First

Brycen Phillips             Men’s Soccer              First

Hayden Russell            Golf                           First

Philip Short                  Football                     First

Seongbin Son               Men’s Soccer              First

Alisha Tucker               Women’s Basketball   First

Elizabeth Weems          Softball                      First

Brookelynn Willis        Women’s Soccer         First

Jashon Baker                Football                     Second

Fabien Barker               Men’s Soccer              Second

David Beard                 Golf                           Second

Kate Bertolino              Women’s Soccer         Second

George Caratan            Football                     Second

Emaleigh Coates           Softball                      Second

Madisyn Cobbs            Softball                      Second

Matthew DeLano          Baseball                     Second

Declan Dillistone          Men’s Soccer              Second

Dylan Fontan                Baseball                     Second

Clay Fudge                   Men’s Tennis              Second

Jonathan Harris            Football                     Second

Adam Holland              Men’s Soccer              Second

Hannah Holliman         Women’s Soccer         Second

Carlos Johnson             Football                     Second

Ronaldo Lopez             Men’s Soccer              Second

Robert McDaniel          Football                     Second

Landu Mprioteli           Women’s Soccer         Second

Alyssa Palisi                 Women’s Soccer         Second

Hannah Salter               Women’s Soccer         Second

Kaydee Smith               Softball                      Second

Parker Stephens            Men’s Soccer              Second

Ashton Taylor              Men’s Soccer              Second

Ayanna Tucker             Women’s Basketball   Second

Chandler Williams        Football                     Second

K.K. Agner                  Softball                      Third

Kylen Armstead           Football                     Third

Kyle Bond                    Men’s Tennis              Third

Kate Brannan               Softball                      Third

Katie Brown                 Women’s Soccer         Third

Kennedy Brown           Softball                      Third

Kade Carpenter            Baseball                     Third

George Drake               Football                     Third

Anderson Dulaney        Men’s Tennis              Third

A.J. Edwards                Football                     Third

Alessio Graziani           Golf                           Third

Alec Hardy                   Baseball                     Third

Jarrean Hoskins            Men’s Soccer              Third

Bayleigh Jones             Women’s Soccer         Third

Laurel Ladner               Softball                      Third

Keenan Landry             Football                     Third

Chloe Litchfield           Softball                      Third

Alyssia Little                Softball                      Third

Brendan McCauley       Baseball                     Third

Nathaniel Mink            Men’s Soccer              Third

Ishmael Naylor             Football                     Third

Josiah Perryman           Football                     Third

Preston Ratliff              Baseball                     Third

Luke Reed                    Baseball                     Third

Haylee Sidaway            Softball                      Third

Abby Vance                 Softball                      Third

Dylan Wasson              Football                     Third

Xavier Wright              Men’s Soccer              Third

 

For more information on MGCCC’s 10 intercollegiate athletic teams, follow @MGCCCBulldogs on Twitter and MGCCCBulldogs on Facebook, and go to mgcccbulldogs.com.

More Sports

MSU NBA Summer League Primer: Sunday, July 10

8 Gulf Coast teams win NJCAA academic awards

Bulldogs Tabbed in SEC Preseason Coaches’ Poll

61 ICC student-athletes earn NJCAA Academic Honors

Print Article

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar