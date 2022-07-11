Gulf Coast leads MACCC with 82 NJCAA All-Academic student-athletes

PERKINSTON —Mississippi Gulf Coast ranked 10th among all community colleges in total number of awardees in the NJCAA All-Academic Student-Athlete Awards with 82.

Gulf Coast led all MACCC schools in honorees and had 29 named to the First Team, which requires a perfect 4.0 GPA. There were 25 Bulldogs on the Second Team (3.80-3.99) and 28 on the Third Team (3.60-3.79).

The MGCCC Athletic Department’s efforts in the classroom are overseen by Athletic Academic Advisor Julie Newell.

NJCAA All-Academic First Team (4.0 GPA) members: softball’s Grace Allgood (So., Hurley/East Central), softball’s Aislynn Andrews (So., Poplarville/Poplarville), women’s tennis’s Bayley Askin (Fr., St. Martin/St. Martin), women’s soccer’s Leah Bennett (So., Cape Town, South Africa/Mondeor), baseball’s Jonathan Burn (Fr., Wiggins/Stone), football’s Andrew Butler (Fr., Wayne N.J./DePaul Catholic), softball’s Akira Causey (Fr., Meridian/Southeast Lauderdale), women’s tennis’s Ashleigh Chelette (So., Vancleave/Vancleave), football’s Ray Frazier (So., Gulfport/St. Patrick), women’s tennis’s Abigail Garman (Fr., Diamondhead/Hancock), men’s soccer’s Ivan Gonzalez (Fr., Olive Branch/Center Hill), women’s soccer’s Cheyenne Hendrix (So., Corinth/Corinth), men’s soccer’s Pacey Johnson (Fr., Hattiesburg/Oak Grove), softball’s Jovi Jones (Fr., Batesville/Magnolia Heights), softball’s Kristian Jones (So., Southaven/DeSoto Central), golf’s Chase Kaiser (Fr., Natchez/Cathedral), women’s soccer’s Evelyn Kimball (Fr., Poplarville/Poplarville), softball’s Kat Knight (So., Tupelo/Tupelo), women’s soccer’s Brianna Lee (So., Perkinston/Stone), men’s soccer’s Hyungjoon Lee (Fr., Suwon, South Korea/Dongbuk), women’s soccer’s Katelyn Lutkins (Fr., Biloxi/D’Iberville), women’s soccer’s Olivia Palisi (So., Diamondhead/Hancock), men’s soccer’s Brycen Phillips (Fr., Wiggins/Stone), golf’s Hayden Russell (So., Gautier/Gautier), football’s Philip Short (So., Flowood/Madison-Ridgeland Academy), men’s soccer’s Seongbin Son (Fr., Seoul, South Korea/Guhyun), women’s basketball’s Alisha Tucker (So., McComb/McComb), softball’s Lizzie Weems (Fr., Bay St. Louis/Bay), women’s soccer’s Brookelynn Willis (Fr., St. Martin/St. Martin).

NJCAA All-Academic Second Team (3.80-3.99 GPA) members: football’s Jashon Baker (So., Tylertown/Tylertown), men’s soccer’s Fabien Barker (So., Madison/Madison Central), golf’s David Beard (Fr., Madison/Madison Central), women’s soccer’s Kate Bertolino (Fr., Ocean Springs/Vancleave), football’s George Caratan (So., Pacific Palisades Calif./St. Thomas More), softball’s Emaleigh Coates (So., Lucedale/George County), softball’s Madisyn Cobbs (Fr., Oxford/Lafayette), baseball’s Matthew DeLano (So., Biloxi/Biloxi), men’s soccer’s Declan Dillistone (Fr., Laurel/West Jones), baseball’s Dylan Fontan (So., Biloxi/St. Patrick), men’s tennis’s Clay Fudge (So., Madison/Madison Central), football’s Jonathan Harris (Fr., Hattiesburg/Petal), men’s soccer’s Adam Holland (So., Moss Point/Resurrection), women’s soccer’s Hannah Holliman (So., Lakeshore/Hancock), football’s Carlos Johnson (Fr., Jackson/Terry), men’s soccer’s Ronaldo Lopez (Fr., Gautier/Gautier), football’s Robert McDaniel (So., Jackson/Terry), women’s soccer’s Landu Mprioteli (So., Stuttgart Germany/Robert Bosch Schule), women’s soccer’s Alyssa Palisi (So., Diamondhead/Hancock), women’s soccer’s Hannah Salter (So., Olive Branch/Lewisburg), softball’s Kaydee Smith (Fr., D’Iberville/D’Iberville), men’s soccer’s Parker Stephens (Fr., Hattiesburg/Oak Grove), men’s soccer’s Ashton Taylor (So., Olive Branch/Center Hill), women’s basketball’s Ayanna McNairy (So., Brookhaven/Brookhaven), football’s Chandler Williams (Fr., Ridgeland/Ridgeland).

NJCAA All-Academic Third Team (3.60-3.79 GPA) members: softball’s K.K. Agner (So., Horn Lake/Magnolia Heights), football’s Kylen Armstead (Fr., Starkville/West Point), men’s tennis’s Kyle Bond (Fr., Wiggins/Stone), softball’s Kate Brannan (Fr., Enterprise/Enterprise), women’s soccer’s Katie Brown (So., Picayune/Home School), softball’s Kennedy Brown (Fr., Southaven/Northpoint Christian), baseball’s Kade Carpenter (Fr., Vancleave/Vancleave), football’s George Drake (Fr., Jackson/Madison-Ridgeland Academy), men’s tennis’s Anderson Dulaney (So., Long Beach/Long Beach), football’s A.J. Edwards (So., Madison/Germantown), golf’s Alessio Graziani (Fr., Johannesburg, South Africa/Beaulieu College), baseball’s Alec Hardy (So., Wiggins/Stone), men’s soccer’s Jarrean Hoskins (Fr., Clinton/Clinton), women’s soccer’s Bayleigh Jones (Fr., Hurley/East Central), softball’s Laurel Ladner (Fr., Long Beach/Long Beach), football’s Keenan Landry (Fr., Jennings La./Jennings), softball’s Chloe Litchfield (Fr., Enterprise/Enterprise), softball’s Alyssia Little (So., Brandon/Brandon), baseball’s Brendan McCauley (So., Gulfport/Harrison Central), men’s soccer’s Nathaniel Mink (Fr., Long Beach/Long Beach), football’s Ishmael Naylor (Fr., DeKalb/Kemper County), football’s Josiah Perryman (Fr., Madison/Madison Central), baseball’s Preston Ratliff (So., Slidell, La./Northshore), baseball’s Luke Reed (So., Louisville, Ky./Holy Cross), softball’s Haylee Sidaway (So., Biloxi/St. Martin), softball’s Abby Vance (So., Calhoun City/Calhoun City), football’s Dylan Wasson (Fr., Madison/Germantown), men’s soccer’s Xavier Wright (Fr., Pascagoula/Resurrection).

