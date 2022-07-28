God Is Waiting to Help Us

By Erlene Smith

The Lord himself goes before you and will be with you; he will never leave you nor forsake you. Do not be afraid, do not be discouraged. Deuteronomy 31:8.

Sometime we may have the feeling that we are the only person that has problems. Our problems may be enduring constant physical pain or enduring a dull heart ache caused by broken relationships. Our pain may be caused by misunderstandings where harsh words and cruel judgments have been unforgiving. Whatever our problems, sometime we forget that our loving God is a personal God who knows what we are going through, and He cares for us in our suffering.

We have to go to Him in honesty and sincerity confessing our short comings and believing that our Lord is all powerful and that He is in control of everything in Heaven and in Earth. In faith, we have to admit that we do not know the answers to our problems or how to solve our problems; but we know beyond a shadow of doubt that He knows and that He alone can help us. Then we can hear his promise to us in Isaiah 41:13: “For I the Lord thy God will hold thy right hand, saying unto thee, Fear not; I will help thee.”

Sometimes we get impatient if we do not see a change in our situation immediately. God works in His own time. Our suffering may be to bring us closer to the Lord. When we are victorious over our problems, we can sympathize and encourage others who are having problems. God can use us to glorify Himself through our sufferings. When we have to wait for healing or answers to our prayers, we can remember God’s promise to us: “But they that wait upon the LORD shall renew their strength; they shall run, and not be weary; and they shall walk, and not faint.” Isaiah 40:31.

Prayer: Dear Lord, our Father in Heaven, help us to trust You and not lean on our own understanding. Thank You for loving and caring for us. Scripture: KJV.