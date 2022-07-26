George Mitchell

Funeral Services for George Bruna Mitchell, age 70, of Picayune, MS, who passed away Monday, July 25, 2022, will be held Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at 3:00 pm at Flat Top Unity Baptist Church.

Visitation will be Wednesday, July 27, 2022 from 1:00 pm until 3:00 pm at Flat Top Unity Baptist Church.

Burial will be in Memorial Gardens Cemetery under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

Obituary, Register Book, and Driving Directions can be found on the internet page, at www.mcdonaldfh.com