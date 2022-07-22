Free At-Home COVID-19 tests available at county health departments

Published 3:12 pm Friday, July 22, 2022

By Special to the Item

Special to the Item

JACKSON, Miss. – Starting Monday, free at-home COVID-19 tests will be available at all Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) county health departments.
Each family can receive eight tests (four packages) of BinaxNOW antigen rapid self-tests per month. No doctor’s note or documentation of any kind is necessary. These tests are not for resale.
Tests may be picked up without an appointment during regular health department hours.
To find hours of operation of a county health department near you, visit HealthyMS.com/locations.
If you are homebound, please order tests for delivery through www.covid.org.
If you have a positive home test result, you can report it to MSDH online at HealthyMS.com/positive. Reporting test results helps MSDH monitor COVID-19 activity in the state.
For questions regarding at-home testing or reporting positive results, call the COVID-19 hotline at 877-978-6453.
Follow MSDH by email and social media at HealthyMS.com/connect.

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

More News

Freed-Hardeman University announces Spring 2022 President’s, Dean’s Lists

Picayune resident Madeline Hays receives Academic Honor at Benedictine College

Three Arrested for Fraud in Yalobusha County

Council still has concerns about development after soil testing

Print Article

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar