Forbes Selected To Nagurski Trophy Watch List

STARKVILLE – Mississippi State junior cornerback Emmanuel Forbes was selected to the watch list for the Bronko Nagurski Trophy this week, which is presented annually to the best defensive player in college football.

Forbes enters the season as the active leader in career interceptions returned for touchdowns among FBS players. His three career pick-6’s are the most in school history and also has him ranked second nationally in overall defensive touchdowns entering 2022.

The 6-foot, 180-pounder from Grenada, Mississippi has appeared in all 24 games during his Bulldog career and drawn 22 starts. He has racked up 104 tackles across his two seasons including 5.5 tackles for loss, one sack, one forced fumble, eight interceptions and 19 pass breakups.

Forbes started every contest last fall and stacked up 60 tackles – 46 of which were solo stops. He also added five tackles behind the line of scrimmage, one sack and led the team with three interceptions, eight pass deflections and forced a fumble.

Forbes is one of only 13 cornerbacks selected to the preseason watch list for the Nagurski Trophy. Five finalists for the honor will be selected on Nov. 16 and the winner will be announced on Dec. 5 at the Bronko Nagurski Awards Banquet in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Players may be added or removed from the Nagurski Trophy watch list before or during the season.

In addition to the finalists and eventual winner, each week the Football Writers Association of America will also select a Bronko Nagurski National Defensive Player of the Week as well as a 26-man All-American team at the end of the season.

For more information on the Bulldog football program, visit HailState.com or search for “HailStateFB” on Twitter, Instagram andFacebook.