Football season tickets are on sale now

PERKINSTON — General admission season tickets for the 2022 Mississippi Gulf Coast football season are now on sale to the general public, and chairback season tickets are on sale to Bulldog Club members.

The Bulldogs kick off the regular season Sept. 1 on the road at Northwest Mississippi. Their home opener will be two weeks later when Southwest Mississippi visits historic A.L. May Memorial Stadium.

General admission season tickets cost $35 for the four-game regular-season schedule, as well as any playoff games. Youth tickets are $25. Tickets are on sale at http://mgcccbulldogs.com/tickets. Ticket prices do not include processing fees.

Chairback season tickets cost $100 for the same slate of games. Bulldog Club members have received an email containing a presale code good through Aug. 1. If you’re a member of the booster club and haven’t received the code, contact Athletic Department Administrative Assistant Sharon Kuhn at sharon.kuhn@mgccc.edu or 601-928-6360. New Bulldog Club members are also eligible for the presale, and you can join at http://mgcccbulldogs.com/BulldogClub. The seats will go on sale to the general public on that date, as will individual game general admission tickets. Adults cost $10 for those game tickets, and youths cost $7.

Leftover chairback seats go on sale Monday the week of each game for $30 each.

For more information on MGCCC’s 10 intercollegiate athletic teams, follow @MGCCCBulldogs on Twitter and MGCCCBulldogs on Facebook, and go to mgcccbulldogs.com.