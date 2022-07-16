Finding peace in the prayer in the Bible

By Ronnie Michel

I showed up to a memorial service my dad was officiating, prepared to open the service with prayer.

“I found someone else to pray,” he said. “You’ll give the opening remarks to the family.”

“What opening remarks?” I asked.

“Just speak to the family.”

He was serious, and I was seriously speechless. I went outside, phoned a friend, and explained the situation.

“What am I going to say?”

“Wow,” she said. “I don’t know. What are you going to say?”

“I don’t know! You’ve got to give me something!”

“Tell them what helped you when your sister died.”

I went back inside and began.

“When my sister Kay died, many sincere, kind, loving people said many sincere, kind, loving things to me. The sentiments were very much appreciated, yet none helped to ease the pain of loss I felt over Kay’s death.

“I only found peace when I prayed, specifically Psalm 147:3, “He heals the brokenhearted and binds up their wounds.”

“When my grandchildren run to me with a cut finger or scraped knee. I can only apply a bandage when they stop moving around. I realized that for God to heal my heart and bind my wounds, I had to go to Him in prayer. Sometimes this meant quiet meditation, other times I just cried as I poured out my heart, but every time I prayed and read God’s Word, I felt a little better.

“Hebrews 4:12 reads, “For the Word of God is alive and active.” It ministers to my present need. As I would sit before God and read the Bible, there was always a verse that brought comfort, peace, and a reminder of eternal life.

“May you draw close to God during this time and find the comfort only He can offer.”

