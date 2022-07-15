Father daughter duo win community awards

Carriere, MS, May 20, 2022— Scholarship Night for PRC Seniors looked just a little different this year. For the first time, a student and non-student came to the stage to accept awards.

Julianne Ricco, graduating senior at Pearl River Central High School, was one of many seniors who submitted an essay for the Good Neighbor Scholarship, a scholarship offered by local real estate agents to honor the “Good Neighbors” and people making a positive impact on the Pearl River County community.

For the Good Neighbor Scholarship, students are required to submit an essay nominating someone for the Good Neighbor Award.

Julianne wrote a beautiful essay about her father, Joe Ricco, who is an outstanding teacher at Pearl River Central High School. Julianne wrote of Joe’s journey of being a very dedicated husband and father to 9 children, and the transition from working day and night jobs around the clock to becoming a teacher. “The importance of hard work,” “never give up on your dreams” and “I’m so lucky to have the dad I have” are just a few of the phrases in Julianne’s essay. She goes on to mention how inspired the students are who go through Joe’s class and how he’s so deserving of living his dream as a teacher.

Julianne was welcomed to the stage at Awards Night for PRC seniors to receive the Good Neighbor Scholarship, and her father Joe Ricco was welcomed to the stage to receive the Good Neighbor Award. The roar of applause from the crowd and the smiling faces filling up the auditorium and stage was confirmation that the recipients of the 2022 Good Neighbor Scholarship and Award were the perfect candidates—Joe Ricco really is a Good Neighbor.

About Chelsea and Dennis Traina, REALTORS

Chelsea and Dennis Traina are both Realtors serving Pearl River County and south Mississippi. Together this husband and wife duo has sold more than 130 homes since 2018. To learn more about their brokerage, Fenech & Co. Real Estate, visit www.southernmshomesales.com or call (228) 256-0218.