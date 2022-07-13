Farmers Market still going strong in Picayune

Farmers Market looking to expand and remind residents of Picayune’s locally grown food

Participation in the local farmers market been a “hit or miss” since the end of the COVID pandemic but a local couple continues to provide the community with the freshest local produce.

Renee and Larry Wilson have operated the Picayune Community Farmers Market LLC since Nov. 10, 2021.

“We get an out pouring of support with it. The community and vendors support us too,” said Renee Wilson.

The Picayune Community Farmers Market is open every Saturday and Sunday from 1-4 p.m. Located on the green space behind the Picayune Chamber of Commerce on Highway 11, the market offers a variety of local fresh produce and other home made products.

Every weekend residents can shop from various vendors offering a variety of foods. Each week the Picayune Community Farmers Market hosts 10 to 15 vendors. Renee said each event features a mix of new and returning vendors.

“We want variety for the community,” she said.

Shoppers of the market will find locally grown fruits, vegetables, breads, canned pickles, quail eggs, rice, dried candy and much more. Renee says fruits, vegetables, bread and canned jelly seem to be the most popular.

The Wilsons work hard to grow the Picayune Community Farmers Market and get the word out about the farmers market. Renee says she still runs into people who are unaware it’s held every weekend.

A curbside drive thru service is available for the elderly, disabled and those residents who want safety from COVID-19.

The Picayune Community Farmers Market LLC will also be participating in the 2022 America’s Farmers Market Celebration. Running from June 20 to Sept. 19, 2022, the America’s Farmers Market Celebration (AFMC) will showcase markets from across the nation that are making a difference in their respective communities. During the promotion, community members can vote for their favorite market by visiting markets.farmland.org. Picayune residents can vote for Picayune Community Farmers Market LLC by searching the site.

Anyone interested in being a vendor can contact Renee Wilson at (769)- 926-8271 or visit the Picayune Community Farmers Market LLC Facebook page.