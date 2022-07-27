ESPN Events Invitational Bracket Revealed for Ole Miss Men’s Basketball

ORLANDO, Fla. – Ole Miss men’s basketball now knows who it will face at the ESPN Events Invitational over Thanksgiving weekend after the bracket was revealed on Tuesday afternoon.

The Rebels are slated to open against Stanford in the first round on Thanksgiving Day (Thurs., Nov. 24) at 12:30 p.m. CT on ESPNU. From there, Ole Miss will take on either Florida State or Siena the next day (Fri., Nov. 25) either at 10 a.m. CT on ESPN2 or 12:30 p.m. CT on ESPN+. The final round will pit the Rebels against a team from the other side of the bracket – Memphis, Nebraska, Oklahoma or Seton Hall – with the opponent, time and TV network depending on outcome of the tournament to that point.

“The ESPN Events Invitational is an elite field,” said Ole Miss head coach Kermit Davis . “Stanford is an outstanding, well-coached team that will be a great challenge in the first round. We sure hope to see a lot of Rebels in Orlando!”

That Thanksgiving matchup against the Cardinal will be the first between Ole Miss and Stanford, as would a second round tilt against Siena. If the Rebels end up with Florida State in the next round, it would be the first against the Seminoles since 2004. Florida State leads the all-time series 3-1 against Ole Miss, with a split during an in-season home-and-home within the 1950-51 season on Jan. 11 (L, 63-58; in Tallahassee) and Feb. 14 (W, 79-75; in Oxford), and another home-and-home a half-century later on Dec. 3, 2003 (L, 66-60; in Tallahassee) and Dec. 4, 2004 (L, 69-64; in Oxford).

The 2022 ESPN Events Invitational will be held Nov. 24-27 at the State Farm Field House at ESPN’s Wide World of Sports Complex at Disney World. The invitational will feature 12 total games across three days of action, with each team playing in one game per day and advancing through the bracket. The two teams that remain undefeated throughout will face off in a championship matchup on Sun., Nov. 27. All games will air on the ESPN family of networks, with the Sunday championship game slated for ESPN at 12:30 p.m. CT.

Ticket information and travel packages will be announced later this summer. Fans can sign up on the event website for a pre-sale to guarantee first access and a $10 discount on all price levels. Travel packages, which include a discounted rate at the Gaylord Palms Resort, as well as transportation to and from the arena, will soon be available via Anthony Travel. Visit HERE to learn more and sign up for notifications.

OLE MISS SCHEDULE

Thurs., Nov. 24 – vs. Stanford – 12:30 p.m. CT – ESPNU

Fri., Nov. 25 – vs. Florida State or Siena – 10 a.m. CT or 12:30 p.m. CT – ESPN2 or ESPN+

Sun., Nov. 27 – vs. TBD – Time TBD – TV TBD

FULL SCHEDULE

Game 1 – Florida State vs. Siena – Thurs., Nov. 24 – 10 a.m. CT – ESPN2

Game 2 – Ole Miss vs. Stanford – Thurs., Nov. 24 – 12:30 p.m. CT – ESPNU

Game 3 – Oklahoma vs. Nebraska – Thurs., Nov. 24 – 4 p.m. CT – ESPN

Game 4 – Memphis vs. Seton Hall – Thurs., Nov. 24 – 6:30 p.m. CT – ESPNNews

Game 5 – Semifinal #1 – Fri., Nov. 25 – 10 a.m. CT – ESPN2

Game 6 – Consolation #1 – Fri., Nov. 25 – 12:30 p.m. CT – ESPN+

Game 7 – Consolation #2 – Fri., Nov. 25 – 4 p.m. CT – ESPNNews

Game 8 – Semifinal #2 – Fri., Nov. 25 – 6:30 p.m. CT – ESPN2

Game 9 – Fifth Place Game – Sun., Nov. 27 – 10 a.m. CT – ESPNU

Game 10 – Championship Game – Sun., Nov. 27 – 12:30 p.m. CT – ESPN

Game 11 – Third Place Game – Sun., Nov. 27 – 4 p.m. CT – ESPN2

Game 12 – Seventh Place Game – Sun., Nov. 27 – 6:30 p.m. CT – ESPNNews

PARTICIPATING TEAMS

Florida State

Memphis

Nebraska

Oklahoma

Ole Miss

Seton Hall

Siena

Stanford

ALL-TIME VS. FIELD

Florida State (1-3)

01-11-51 – L, 58-63 – at Tallahassee

02-14-51 – W, 79-75 – in Oxford

12-03-03 – L, 60-66 – at Tallahassee

12-04-04 – L, 64-69 – in Oxford

Memphis (15-28)

01-28-10 – L, 11-23 – at Memphis

01-12-23 – L, 14-16 – in Oxford

01-13-23 – W, 25-16 – in Oxford

01-11-24 – W, 43-18 – in Oxford

01-12-24 – W, 20-14 – in Oxford

02-02-25 – W, 52-19 – in Oxford

02-03-25 – W, 45-14 – in Oxford

12-15-39 – W, 40-29 – in Oxford

02-11-52 – L, 42-47 – at Memphis

02-18-53 – L, 65-72 – at Memphis

02-09-54 – L, 75-82 – at Memphis

01-25-58 – L, 62-65 – at Memphis

01-24-59 – L, 63-65 – at Memphis

01-23-60 – L, 57-96 – at Memphis

01-28-61 – L, 61-88 – at Memphis

12-22-62 – L, 62-70 – at Memphis

12-07-63 – L, 57-79 – Neutral (Jackson, Miss.)

12-21-63 – L, 78-98 – at Memphis

12-10-71 – L, 71-74 – Neutral (Nashville, Tenn.)

12-21-76 – L, 83-88 – at Memphis

12-20-77 – L, 67-70 – at Memphis

12-26-78 – W, 92-89 – Neutral (New Orleans, La.)

12-22-79 – L, 75-80 – at Memphis

12-30-80 – L, 64-69 – in Oxford

12-29-81 – L, 55-61 (OT) – at Memphis

12-30-82 – L, 58-63 (#2 Memphis) – in Oxford

12-13-83 – L, 55-73 (#6 Memphis) – at Memphis

12-11-84 – L, 52-57 (#4 Memphis/OT) – in Oxford

12-17-85 – L, 56-73 (#10 Memphis) – at Memphis

12-12-98 – L, 72-78 (OT) – at Memphis

12-11-99 – W, 74-64 – in Oxford

12-09-00 – W, 64-56 – at Memphis

12-07-01 – W, 71-67 (#22 Memphis) – in Oxford

12-19-02 – L, 51-58 – at Memphis

12-06-03 – L, 62-73 – in Oxford

12-11-04 – W, 65-53 – at Memphis

12-17-05 – L, 49-72 (#5 Memphis) – in Oxford

12-09-06 – L, 70-82 (#16 Memphis) – at Memphis

03-19-10 – W, 90-81 – in Oxford (NIT)

12-18-15 – W, 85-79 – at Memphis

12-03-16 – W, 85-77 – in Oxford

11-23-19 – L, 86-87 (#16 Memphis) – at Memphis

12-04-21 – W, 67-63 (#18 Memphis) – in Oxford

Nebraska (2-1)

12-17-77 – L, 70-80 – at Lincoln

12-16-78 – W, 70-67 – Neutral (Biloxi, Miss.)

03-24-08 – W, 85-75 – in Oxford (NIT 2nd Round)

Oklahoma (2-2)

12-22-98 – W, 75-72 (#23 Oklahoma) – Neutral (San Juan, Puerto Rico)

12-04-99 – L, 73-81 – at Norman

12-02-00 – W, 60-55 (#14 Oklahoma) – in Oxford

03-22-19 – L, 72-95 – Columbia S.C. (NCAA First Round)

Seton Hall (0-1)

11-22-15 – L, 63-75 – Neutral (Charleston, S.C.)

Siena

Never met

Stanford

Never met