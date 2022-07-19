East Mississippi Community College announces 2022-23 cheerleading team

SCOOBA — The East Mississippi Community College cheerleading team for the 2022-23 academic year has been announced by EMCC cheer coach Danielle D. McDade.

In addition to naming this year’s 14-member EMCC cheer squad, McDade is also currently seeking to add two more male cheerleaders as well as a flyer prior to the start of the upcoming academic year. Interested students should contact McDade via email at dmcdade@eastms.edu.

This year’s EMCC cheerleading squad will consist of four returning members and 10 incoming members. Headed by third-year cheer team member and two-time EMCC softball letterwinner Aislynn Cochran (Canton Academy), the Lions will also have sophomores Cameron Boone (Wayne Academy), Chloe Godwin (Northeast Lauderdale HS) and Raychel Smith (Southeast Lauderdale HS) returning to this year’s team.

EMCC will also feature a quartet of sophomores who will be participating as first-year cheer team members after having attended classes at East Mississippi during the 2021-22 academic year. Jordan Seales (Moss Point HS) played in 10 games for the EMCC women’s basketball team a season ago, while Cameron Cagle (West Lauderdale HS), Jordan Gully (Kemper Academy) and Stazyon Robinson (Starkville HS) also attended EMCC as freshmen.

EMCC’s group of six incoming freshmen is half comprised of a trio of former cheer teammates at Sebastopol High School. Jayden Lathem, younger sister of former EMCC cheerleader Blair Lathem, will be joined in Scooba by her former prep teammates Maycee Gilmer and Gracie McDill. Also joining the Lions’ 2022-23 cheer squad this year as freshman newcomers are Kaitlyn Freeman (Germantown HS), Emma Goss (DeKalb, MS/Arlington [OR] HS) and Lauren Wooldridge (Clarkdale HS).

Rounding out East Mississippi’s 2022-23 spirit squad will be sophomore Scottlan McNutt (Choctaw County HS), who returns for his second year as EMCC’s Leo the Lion mascot.