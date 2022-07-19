For I am now ready to be offered, and the time of my departure is at hand. 2 Timothy 4:6

Funeral service will be held Saturday, July 23, 2022 at Bethlehem Baptist Church at 4:00 p.m. with Visitation from 3-4pm. Rev. John Guy will officiate at the service and Rev. Louis Thomas is Pastor.

Don Jerry James was born December 11, 1957. He was the son of Alice James Kelley and the late Willie Dough Jones; father of Darrell (Daphane) Evans and Lamont Evans; grandfather of Dajanier, Dajon, Arianna, Lamont, Jr., Demonte, Dekeilen, Khadejaha, Lamonesha, Nycajuia, Doreatha, Elana, Zamya, and Nylah; brother of Mary, Gloria, Barbara, Frankie, Ellis, Jimmy, Willie Ray, Wallace and the late Willie Earl, Charles and Isaac; uncle of many nieces and nephew; relative and friend of many.

On July 14, 2022 Don Jerry James, 64, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ whom he accepted at early age.

Don was a hardworking man, who had always believed in helping people. His spirt will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Interment will be in the New Palestine Cemetery. Entrusted to Brown’s Funeral Home. Mask covering for all services.