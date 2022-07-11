Carey Dinner Theatre presents musical revue, “By Strouse”

Carey Dinner Theatre (CDT) will celebrate its 46th season this summer with a musical revue, “By Strouse.”

Performances are nightly except Sundays, July 7-23. Dinner is served at 6:30 p.m. in Joe & Virginia Tatum Theatre on the Hattiesburg campus of William Carey University. The performance follows dinner.

“By Strouse” is a salute to three-time Tony Award winner, Charles Strouse. He is known for such musicals as “Annie,” “Bye Bye, Birdie,” and “Applause.” Audience members will recognize well-known songs like “Put on a Happy Face,” “Tomorrow,” and “What a Country.” Strouse is also known for “Those were the Days,” the theme song for TV’s “All in the Family,” and the theme music for the film “Bonnie and Clyde.”

Tim Matheny, chair of WCU Theatre and Communication, is directing the production.

“We chose this show because Charles Strouse, who turned 94 in June, is a beloved Broadway composer and we felt this season would not only highlight the great musical theatre of America, but the vocal talent of our performers as well,” Matheny said.

Three members of this summer’s cast performed in Carey Dinner Theatre’s 2021 season.

“We are excited to have such strong talent return for another season of great summer theatre. Students routinely comment on how they enjoy the unique opportunity of CDT where the company serves our audience dinner and then performs for them. This makes for a more intimate audience-artist relationship,” Matheny said.

CDT is sometimes called “Mississippi’s Unique Dinner Theatre.” Managing director Obra Quave founded Carey Dinner Theater almost 50 years ago.

“One of the major goals of Carey Dinner Theatre has always been to provide high-quality entertainment that the entire family can enjoy – and it’s also a training ground for young people to ‘try their wings’ in a professional theatre setting,” Quave said.

All cast and crew members have received COVID-19 vaccinations.

Tickets are $35 and include show, buffet dinner, and sales tax. The box office is open now. Its hours are Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. For reservations, call (601) 318-6221.