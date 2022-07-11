Bulldogs Tabbed in SEC Preseason Coaches’ Poll
Published 1:27 pm Monday, July 11, 2022
STARKVILLE – The Mississippi State volleyball team was predicted to finish fifth in the Southeastern Conference Preseason Coaches’ Poll, which was announced Monday morning.
Mississippi State finished last season’s campaign with a 25-6 record and finished second in the SEC.
Bulldog senior Gabby Waden earned the honor of being selected to the league’s Preseason All-SEC squad. Waden was also selected to the All-SEC Team during the 2021 season.
MSU brings back a core group of returners, including six starters from last year’s team. Four freshmen join the 2022 squad and are sure to make a big impact on the season.
Mississippi State’s 2022 campaign will kick off on Aug. 26-27 with the Bulldogs heading to South Bend, Ind., to face Milwaukee and Notre Dame.
Preseason Coaches’ Poll
(First-Place Votes in Parentheses)
|Place
|School
|Points
|1.
|Kentucky (10)
|142
|2.
|Florida (2)
|132
|3.
|Tennessee (1)
|118
|4.
|Arkansas
|105
|5.
|Mississippi State
|103
|6.
|South Carolina
|75
|7.
|Ole Miss
|70
|8.
|LSU
|66
|9.
|Georgia
|63
|10.
|Texas A&M
|62
|11.
|Missouri
|31
|12.
|Auburn
|30
|13.
|Alabama
|17
Volleyball Preseason All-SEC Team
|Name, School
|Pos.
|Yr.
|Ht.
|Hometown
|Jillian Gillen, Arkansas
|OH
|Sr.
|5-7
|Stilwell, Kan.
|Merritt Beason, Florida
|RS/OH
|So.
|6-3
|Gardendale, Ala.
|Bre Kelley, Florida
|MB
|So.
|6-4
|Rockwall, Texas
|Eleanor Beavin, Kentucky
|L
|So.
|5-5
|Louisville, Ky.
|Emma Grome, Kentucky
|S
|So.
|5-9
|Loveland, Ohio
|Reagan Rutherford, Kentucky
|OPP
|Jr.
|6-0
|Missouri City, Texas
|Azhani Tealer, Kentucky
|MB
|Sr.
|5-10
|Grand Prairie, Texas
|Anita Anwusi, LSU
|MB
|Sr.
|6-3
|Houston, Texas
|Sasha Ratliff, Ole Miss
|MB
|Jr.
|6-2
|Atlanta, Ga.
|Gabby Waden, Mississippi State
|MB/RS
|Gr.
|5-10
|Columbia, S.C.
|Anna Dixon, Missouri
|OH
|Sr.
|6-3
|Louisburg, Kan.
|Jenna Hampton, South Carolina
|DS/L
|Gr.
|5-7
|Tampa, Fla.
|Morgahn Fingall, Tennessee
|RS
|Sr.
|6-1
|Fairfax, Va.
|Natalie Hayward, Tennessee
|S
|Sr.
|5-11
|Bothell, Wash.
|Danielle Mahaffey, Tennessee
|MB
|Gr.
|6-1
|Cincinnati, Ohio
