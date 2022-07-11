Bulldogs Tabbed in SEC Preseason Coaches’ Poll

Published 1:27 pm Monday, July 11, 2022

By Special to the Item

STARKVILLE – The Mississippi State volleyball team was predicted to finish fifth in the Southeastern Conference Preseason Coaches’ Poll, which was announced Monday morning.

 

Mississippi State finished last season’s campaign with a 25-6 record and finished second in the SEC.

Bulldog senior Gabby Waden earned the honor of being selected to the league’s Preseason All-SEC squad. Waden was also selected to the All-SEC Team during the 2021 season.

 

MSU brings back a core group of returners, including six starters from last year’s team. Four freshmen join the 2022 squad and are sure to make a big impact on the season.

 

Mississippi State’s 2022 campaign will kick off on Aug. 26-27 with the Bulldogs heading to South Bend, Ind., to face Milwaukee and Notre Dame.

 

Preseason Coaches’ Poll

(First-Place Votes in Parentheses)

 

Place School Points
1. Kentucky (10) 142
2. Florida (2) 132
3. Tennessee (1) 118
4. Arkansas 105
5.  Mississippi State  103 
6. South Carolina 75
7. Ole Miss 70
8. LSU 66
9. Georgia 63
10. Texas A&M 62
11. Missouri 31
12. Auburn 30
13. Alabama 17

 

Volleyball Preseason All-SEC Team

Name, School Pos. Yr. Ht. Hometown
Jillian Gillen, Arkansas OH Sr. 5-7 Stilwell, Kan.
Merritt Beason, Florida RS/OH So. 6-3 Gardendale, Ala.
Bre Kelley, Florida MB So. 6-4 Rockwall, Texas
Eleanor Beavin, Kentucky L So. 5-5 Louisville, Ky.
Emma Grome, Kentucky S So. 5-9 Loveland, Ohio
Reagan Rutherford, Kentucky OPP Jr. 6-0 Missouri City, Texas
Azhani Tealer, Kentucky MB Sr. 5-10 Grand Prairie, Texas
Anita Anwusi, LSU MB Sr. 6-3 Houston, Texas
Sasha Ratliff, Ole Miss MB Jr. 6-2 Atlanta, Ga.
Gabby Waden, Mississippi State  MB/RS  Gr.  5-10  Columbia, S.C. 
Anna Dixon, Missouri OH Sr. 6-3 Louisburg, Kan.
Jenna Hampton, South Carolina DS/L Gr. 5-7 Tampa, Fla.
Morgahn Fingall, Tennessee RS Sr. 6-1 Fairfax, Va.
Natalie Hayward, Tennessee S Sr. 5-11 Bothell, Wash.
Danielle Mahaffey, Tennessee MB Gr. 6-1 Cincinnati, Ohio

 

For more information on the Bulldog volleyball program, visit HailState.com or search for “HailStateVB” on TwitterInstagram and Facebook.

