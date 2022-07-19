Birth announcements collected on July 19, 2022

Emily Nicole Avery and Dustin Tyler McNeely of Picayune, announce the birth of their son, Landon Joseph McNeely, born on July 11, 2022 at Highland Community Hospital.

Charity Marie Newman and Joshua Kyle Gates of Picayune, announce the birth of their daughter, Alison Marie Gates, born on July 11, 2022 at Highland Community Hospital.

Alexander Lane Terry and Hunter Edward Michael Croas of Picayune, announce the birth of their daughter Parsley Mae Croas, born on July 11, 2022 at Highland Community Hospital.

Hannah Marie Spiers and Amos Lamar Kennedy of Picayune, announce the birth of their daughter, Baguel Marie Kennedy, born on July 7, 2022 at Highland Community Hospital.

Nicole Lynn Penton and Wyatt Gage Penton of Carriere, announce the birth of their son, Wyatt Gage Penton Jr., born on July 6, 2022 at Highland Community Hospital.

Heather Nicole Johnson Bowers and Jason James Bowers of Carriere, announce the birth of their son, Hunter Lee Cole Bowers, born on July 5, 2022 at Highland Community Hospital.

Carman Rose Wingerter Geraci and Philip Anthony Geraci of Carriere, announce the birth of their daughter, Cora Rose Geraci, born on June 30, 2022 at Highland Community Hospital.

Jessica Anya-De’Jahnae Rancifer and Lawrance Nebraska Robinson Jr. of Picayune, announce the birth of their son Jari Lamar Robinson, born on July 1, 2022 at Highland Community Hospital.

Breona LeAnn Barber and Curtis Dwayne Barber of Picayune, announce the birth of their daughter Indie Jure Barber, born on June 30, 2022 at Highland Community Hospital.

Jourdan Taylor Hover and Zackary Sweaden Dickerson of Picayune, announce the birth of their son Holt Joseph Hover, born on July 14, 2022 at Highland Community Hospital.

Shyann Ivory Welker of Picayune, announced the birth of her son, Sylas Jaye Jordan Magee-Welker, born June 25, 2022 at Highland Community Hospital.

Misti Lee Davis and Rorrie Allen Bellaisof Poplarville, announce the birth of their daughter, Katlynn Rose Bellais, born on June 28, 2022 at Highland Community Hospital.