Birth announcements collected from Highland Community Hospital

Alexus Danyail Cunningham and Damon William O’Farrell of Picayune announce the birth of their son, Kanan Avery O’Farrell, born o July 25, 2022 at Highland Community Hospital.

Victoria Patricia Taylor and Walter James Taylor Jr. of Picayune announce the birth of their twin daughters, Aliyah Nevaeh Taylor, and Aniyah Rose Taylor, born on July 20, 2022 at Highland Community Hospital.

Savannah Rae Showalter and Nikolas Kyle Hensarling of Picayune announce the birth of their daughter, Eleanor Beth Hensarling, born on July 19, 2022 at Highland Community Hospital.

Alice Grace Bennett Polk and Raymond Kenneth Polk III of Carrier announce the birth of their daughter Roxi Lyn Polk, born on July 18, 2022 at Highland Community Hospital.

Felicia Dyane Clough and Arthur George Clough of Picayune announce the birth of their daughter, Kairi Lillian Clough, born on July 28, 2022 at Highlands Community Hospital.