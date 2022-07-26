Memorial Services for Beverly Dawn Faucheux Henderson, age 63, of Hattiesburg, MS who passed away Wednesday, July 13, 2022 will be held, Saturday, July 30, 2022 at 2:00 PM in the McDonald Funeral Home Chapel.

Arrangements are under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Clifford Boyd Mitchell and Gwendolyn Carbonate Mitchell.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Dr. Charles Hardy Henderson; her daughter, Dawn Allison Faucheux; her brother, Harvey Stan Mitchell; and her step daughters, Chloe Marie Harper Lowe and Anna Louise Smith.

